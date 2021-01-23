Ricketts: Moving forward the Nebraska way

If the Legislature fails to enact spending constraints, I believe Nebraskans will take matters into their own hands and strip local governments of their property tax authority. This happened before in the 1960s when voters stripped the State of its authority to tax property, and it can happen again. The spending limits we’re proposing are reasonable. By putting them in place, the Legislature can ensure that Nebraska’s communities preserve local control of the institutions they cherish.

As we take action to reduce the property tax burden, it’s important to give strong support to schools as well. Under my budget proposal, the State would give a record-high amount of aid ($1.1 billion per year) to schools over the next two years. As I have done every year as Governor, I again propose to fully fund the K-12 education formula. I’m also proposing opportunity scholarships, more career scholarships, and money for our textbook program. We must continue to invest in the next generation of Nebraskans so they can access educational opportunities that can help them achieve their dreams.

I’m also proposing three initiatives to advance toward our goal of becoming the best state in the nation for military families and veterans. First, Nebraska is still working to bring Space Command to the Heartland. Senator John Stinner of Gering and I are recommending for the State to invest $50 million into a public-private partnership to headquarter this important mission at Offutt Air Force Base. Second, Senator Tom Brewer of Gordon and I are proposing that Nebraska exempt 100 percent of military retirement income for military retirees. This would complete the work on veterans tax relief we began last year. Third, I’m working with Senators Rita Sanders and Carol Blood of Bellevue to remove regulatory barriers that impede military spouses from taking jobs in Nebraska as licensed professionals. We must continue to invest in better broadband coverage so that more Nebraskans have access to fast, reliable internet service. Over 80,000 Nebraska households lack broadband speeds of at least 25/3. The pandemic revealed how impossible work from home or remote education can be for those on the wrong side of the digital divide. Over the last several months, we used federal coronavirus assistance to begin connecting 17,600 households with broadband. Senator Curt Friesen of Henderson, Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, and I are proposing that we invest $20 million in each of the next two years to help another 30,000 households get broadband connectivity. This will move Nebraska closer to bringing broadband coverage to every corner of the state.