Ricketts: Reasons to hope

As long as coronavirus hospitalizations remain between 15-20% of staffed hospital beds, we’ll stay in the “yellow” phase. Should we fall below this range or rise above it—on a 7-day rolling average—we’ll adjust our DHMs accordingly. A chart comparing the color-coded phases of the State’s pandemic response plan is available on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) website by clicking here.

Nobody wants to be in quarantine or isolation over the holidays—or to spend Christmas and New Year’s Day sick in the hospital. Now is a good time to slow down. If you’re shopping, go alone. Don’t take the entire family. Don’t try to muscle through a cold this year. Please stay home when you are sick. Continue to use the tools we’ve been emphasizing to slow the spread. Keep six-feet of distance from others, wear a mask when you go to the store, wash your hands often, and work from home when you can.

I also want to remind everyone to avoid the “Three Cs”. They are crowded places, close contacts, and confined spaces. The virus spreads from one person to another, and avoiding the “Three Cs” reduces the likelihood of infection.