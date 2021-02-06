Ricketts: The property tax treadmill

It’s time to help taxpayers who are tired of high property taxes. The only way to ensure the direct relief from the State makes a difference is to slow the growth of tax askings by the 2,500 local units of government that levy property taxes. That’s why Senator Lou Ann Linehan and I have proposed LR 22CA, which amends the State’s constitution to cap local property tax increases at 3% per year. If passed this session, Nebraskans would vote on the constitutional amendment in the fall election of 2022.

Nebraskans are tired of seeing their tax bills grow faster than tax relief and their family budgets. This has been a recurring pattern over the years, and without LR 22CA we’ll see it again. In 1990, the Legislature raised the sales tax and income tax to create TEEOSA (the State’s formula for giving aid to public schools). Over three years, the amount of state aid to schools more than doubled from $253 million to $524 million at a time when school enrollment was increasing about one percent a year. While school property taxes went down for two years, they had returned to the same record high by 1993. In 1998, the Legislature increased state aid through TEEOSA by about $125 million, or a 27% increase. In 1999, property taxes still went up about $48 million. And finally in 2005, the Legislature boosted state aid another $70 million, or 10% in one year. In 2006, property taxes went up $161 million statewide.