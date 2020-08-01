Ricketts: Understanding Medicaid expansion

The State of Nebraska has submitted a waiver application to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS communicated earlier this year that the waiver review is taking longer than originally expected due to their ongoing pandemic response. Once the waiver is approved, all Nebraskans participating in Heritage Health Adult can qualify for dental, vision, and over-the-counter drug benefits.

The majority of Nebraska’s Medicaid benefits and services are provided through managed care organizations, also called Heritage Health plans, including for newly eligible expansion participants. Heritage Health plans assist participants with accessing services, providing reminders about appointments, and paying providers for their services.

To make expansion possible, DHHS has completed the significant technology buildout required to manage the new program. A great deal of computer coding was needed to prepare the DHHS legacy (1977) computer system for the new Heritage Health Adult population. These complex system modifications took lots of time to perform correctly and required close coordination between the DHHS programming and IT teams. DHHS has been working with Medicaid providers to test systems to make sure they continue to work properly.