This session has been unique in that we are over 50 days into the 90-day session without a single bill ready for the governor’s signature. When a bill gets voted out of committee, it enters the floor on General File to encounter the first of three debates before moving onto Select File and Final Reading. If it finds enough votes in each round of debate to pass, the governor can then sign the legislation into law.

But this year, the 108th Legislature is at a standstill. Certain senators have attempted to sabotage the session in an effort to stop LB 574 by bringing a filibuster for every bill on General File. Because of this, in four days of work last week we only debated two bills. In order to avoid further stalemate situations between the senators in the Unicameral, we are working to make a temporary rule change that will be discussed this week.

LB 574 was introduced by Senator Kauth of Millard and enacts the Let Them Grow Act. It states that performing gender altering procedures on minors, such as surgery and puberty blocking medication, is inappropriate and permanently affects vulnerable children. Under this law, health care practitioners will not be able to perform these gender altering procedures in Nebraska. As a state, there are limitations laid out in statute that puts age limits on certain activities.

We have age restrictions for things like marriage, driver’s license, alcohol use, sex with adults, tobacco, tattoos, car seat safety, the ability to enter contracts, take out student loans, or make other legal and medical decisions. These practices require a certain amount of maturity and we as a state recognize that our children need protection and guidance on these issues. LB 574 is no different. Thirty-three senators voted to instill an age limit for when one can receive gender altering procedures.

The second bill we debated was LB 276, a bill heard by the HHS committee that would fund Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics across the state. I was pleased to see it receive strong support from members of the committee as well as the leadership of DHHS and Governor Pillen. If passed and implemented, LB 276 will go a long way in addressing our mental health crisis in areas where access to providers is limited or non-existent. The reason I like this bill is because it focuses on local and community driven behavioral health care instead of state-run programs.

While most of my time is spent here in Lincoln, I appreciate the opportunity to learn more about Legislative District 16. A highlight to my week was a tour of the Cargill Campus in Blair with the governor and local officials. I am always impressed with how industrious we are as Nebraskans. Legislative District 16 has become an essential leader in our state and the Midwest in corn production. Our international impact continues to expand as Blair hosts one of the largest agricultural companies worldwide.

I am always open for feedback so if you have questions or comments, please contact Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov. To follow along with the session, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov or you may watch the live stream when available at nebraskapublicmedia.org.