It was a busy and productive last week for the Health and Human Services Committee. As chairman, it was my responsibility to oversee legislation, amendments and conversations revolving around LB 626 and LB 227. These bills gained the interest of constituents and medical personnel across Nebraska.

Both balconies and the rotunda were full of hundreds of people during the debate for LB 626, the Nebraska Heartbeat Act. This is by no means an easy topic to discuss and the situations that surround even the consideration of having an abortion can be highly sensitive. My support for a ban on abortions after the detection of a heartbeat does not minimize this. It does, however, prioritize life.

This is a basic God given right for every individual and is foundational not only to a faith-based viewpoint, but to our Constitution. If we were discussing a tumor or illness, I would leave that up to the patient and their doctors. What makes this different is the fact that a baby in the womb is its own individual person beginning at the moment of conception.

Medical professionals have confirmed that it has its own DNA, nervous system, kidneys, blood cells, spinal cord, gastrointestinal tract and specifically, a heartbeat. I could continue this list to include every part of the body’s major systems and structures while acknowledging that the mother is the source of nourishment for such a miracle. With this in mind, along with the request of the majority of the constituents in LD 16, I will always vote to protect the life of the unborn.

LB 227 is the HHS committee priority bill and with the amendment, it actually combines 16 other pieces of legislation that deal with difficult-to-place patients and the pharmacy industry. During an interim study I held last year, we found that hospitals are housing patients who need care but don’t need to be hospitalized. Currently, they aren’t receiving compensation for the bed, room, equipment, staff time, food, and medications of these patients. Hospitals are not meant for long term care and would like to prioritize immediate needs, yet they are using their resources and workforce to care for patients who would be best served in a nursing facility or through in-home care.

In an effort to advance solutions to this problem and with the intention to support the care of these individuals while they wait for placement options, the legislature came to an agreement in the bill. LB 227 also brought a nonpartisan group of senators together to find a solution to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of pharmaceutical policies. By bringing changes to certain medication requirements and expanding pharmacist’s ability to use their training, rural Nebraskans will be able to find consistency in their pharmaceutical care.

It was refreshing to see a willingness to collaborate as a body and bring legislation that would benefit all of Nebraska. I hope we can continue this throughout the remainder of the session.

