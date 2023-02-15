It has been an eventful week in the legislature with a lot of emotional bills being heard. One of them, called the “Let Them Grow Act”, was heard in the HHS Committee. This bill would prohibit the performance of gender altering procedures for individuals under the age of 19.

Another one heard in the HHS Committee was LB 810 which gives healthcare providers the option to refuse performing a medical procedure if they have a moral or religious objection. I am grateful for the hard work by my team here in Lincoln as the hearings for both of these bills had a lot of testifiers and lasted several hours.

I presented two more of my bills last week: LB 41 in the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee and LB 227 in the HHS Committee. LB 41 is about limited government. It would help provide a more predictable environment for Nebraska’s charitable organizations by ensuring state agencies do not exceed their authority. In other states, we are seeing an increase in regulations put on nonprofit organizations. Some are asking for extensive reporting that includes personal information of donors or board members and others require nonprofits to gain permission before holding fundraisers. LB 41 would make state agencies and officials go through the legislative process before demanding more details about operations, governance, and grantmaking from nonprofits.

Charitable organizations play a vital role in Nebraska’s economy and enhance community success far greater than the government ever could. Not only do they benefit communities through goods and services, they also serve as a major employer by providing jobs to over 90,000 people across the state and paying out $3.9 billion in wages. We must inspire philanthropy and allow these organizations to focus on their missions without overburdensome regulations.

My other bill, LB 227, addresses the dilemma hospitals are facing throughout the state in transferring patients to an appropriate level of care. In an ideal situation, once acute care hospital patients improve to a certain level, they are discharged to skilled nursing facilities. This allows hospital staff to direct their energies to patients with more pressing medical needs. Hospitals are not meant for long-term living but recently, there has been an increase of difficult to transfer patients who have mental health problems, physical disabilities, alcohol and drug abuse, who function poorly or lack guardianship.

Some patient’s stay can exceed 300 days and we experienced 35,500 avoidable days last year in our largest hospital systems alone. LB 227 treats only a symptom of this problem by requiring the state to request Medicaid reimbursement for hospitals until we can find a solution. As a fiscal conservative, I believe we need to be prudent and efficient with taxpayer dollars. This is one example of doing just that, especially when hospitals are mandated to take care of these patients with no funding until this gets resolved. Unfortunately, there is not a simple fix for this issue. Nursing facilities need more staff and resources, in home care should be encouraged and personal responsibility in health and family support should be promoted.

If you have questions or comments, please contact Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov. To follow along with the session, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov or you may watch the live stream when available at nebraskapublicmedia.org.