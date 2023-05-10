The Nebraska state constitution requires the legislature to balance the budget every two years. Last fall, 79 state agencies consisting of various departments who run the state began calculating the amount of funds they think they will need for the upcoming biennium. They then sent a request for funds to the governor.

On Jan. 25 of this year, the governor released his budget recommendation that focused on tax relief, education funding, the requests from the agencies and his plan for moving the state forward. While this is only a suggestion, the legislature considers it influential while voting on the actual budget because the Governor can veto line items he doesn’t approve of.

Another essential element to the budget process is the prediction given by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board. This is a group with four members appointed by the governor and five members selected by the legislature who calculate how much money they think we will have to spend over the next three years.

Information is gathered from the Department of Revenue, the Legislative Fiscal Office and the projected course of the economy to determine the spending limit for the state. They have estimated this year that the state will bring $13.1 billion in revenue through taxes for the upcoming biennium with $10.7 billion of that being used in expenditures.

This is where the Appropriations Committee begins the meticulous task of writing the budget. The sum of $10.7 billion is divided up as nine senators meet daily to hear from the agencies, vote on requests and decide how much money will be appropriated. After much consideration, they put together a preliminary report to provide a starting point for discussion about the budget’s actions.

Their second job is to hear any bills introduced by senators that appropriate funds. I had two bills heard by the committee. One asked that the state support towns like Blair in handling the burden that the Cargill Bio Campus puts on our water systems. The other, LB 573, asked for funding to be assigned to the Angels Share project at the old Dana Campus to help children age out of the foster care system with positive results.

The committee members deliberate on which bills they will incorporate and then formulate a formal budget recommendation to the body of the Legislature. Of the 87 bills heard by the committee, about 40 of them were added to the budget, including LB 573.

After all of this preparation, the budget is ready for debate. This year, the budget is split up into three separate bills. LB 813 pays for deficits the agencies have experienced in the current fiscal year while LB 814 appropriates money for the upcoming biennium. There is $1.06 billion available, but we will keep a minimum of 3% in reserve. Because of this, we are debating on how to spend around $715 million. LB 818 addresses the transfer of funds. It takes around $450 million to run the state each month and it has been our intention to keep about $900 million in reserve for emergencies.

I’m thankful for the leadership of Senator Clements, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, and his experience in banking to help make this budget successful. While we are expecting a 3.8% increase in revenue, government spending will only see a 2.3% increase. If you have questions or comments, please contact Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov.