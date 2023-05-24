This session is entering into the final states of debate. With less than a month of debate left, bills are entering their final stages of debate.

I would first like to update you on my bill LB 529. I introduced this bill back on Jan. 17 this year. This bill is a follow up to my Truth in Taxation bill a couple of years ago and addresses the following concerns in the deadlines, procedures and processes. A property tax request is clarified to exclude bonds issued or authorized by the school district. At least one elected official will be required to attend the joint public hearing and the presence of a quorum or the participation of the elected official does not violate the Open Meetings Act.

Counties with a population of over than 10,000 will have to post the hearing notice on their website and all participating political subdivisions must maintain a link to their budget on their homepage except those with under 1000 inhabitants. The notice process involving the postcards will start Sept. 4 instead of Sept. 10 and hearings will be held Sept. 14 to 24 giving taxation subdivisions more time to change their budget based on what they heard at the meeting.

Next, I would like to talk about my amendment to LB 574, the Let Them Grow Act. My amendment keeps the bulk of the original LB 574 while also implementing a compromised version of the Heartbeat Act, LB 626. Instead of abortion being prohibited after detection of fetal heartbeat, abortion will now be prohibited after 12 weeks gestation. The compromise was necessary to ensure this legislature took some form of action this session to reduce unnecessary abortions in Nebraska. LB 574 was passed by the Legislature May 19, 2023.

In addition to a very busy week, I have been involved with the Nebraska Legislature passing budget bills from Final Reading. LB 813 makes adjustments to appropriations for state operations and aid programs. LB 815 appropriates funds for salaries of Legislative members. LB 816 appropriates funds for judges’ salaries. LB 282 provides payments for state claims. Finally, LB 814, the State’s budget bill, appropriates state and federal funds for the expenses of Nebraska State Government. These bills all passed the final round of debate and will be sent to the Governor’s office. I appreciate the fiscally responsible approach by the Legislature and the Governor’s office.

Finally, I would like to comment on a bill heard before the Health and Human Services Committee. LB 276, introduced by Senator Wishart, implements the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic model in Nebraska. This bill will have a great impact on behavioral health since it integrates primary and behavioral health care, increases access to medication assisted treatment and strengthens the treatment system incentivizing a more local approach to mental health care versus state run. LB 276 passed final round of debate and will be sent to the Governor.

We still have a couple of weeks of late nights before the session ends in early June. I am looking forward to hearing from you. If you have questions or comments, please contact Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov. To follow along with the session, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov or you may watch the live stream when available at nebraskapublicmedia.org.