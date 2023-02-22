While weather last week canceled events and caused snow days across the state, the business at the Nebraska State Legislature continued as normal. I had one bill up for a hearing that was heard by the Business and Labor Committee. LB 671 expands the use of Nebraska’s Training and Support Cash Fund that has been around since 1994. Currently, this fund is used by a variety of programs that include supporting job training, recruitment efforts and the payment of unemployment insurance benefits.

This year, the Governor has proposed a plan to give $10 million to the Nebraska Department of Labor for workforce development. This funding is intended to be focused on job retention. The changes by LB 671 would help accomplish the purposes of the appropriation and would clarify that the Training and Support Cash Fund can be utilized, not only for recruitment and training, but also for the retention of workers. As a state, we want to back employers in their efforts to train employees, expand business and attract workforce to Nebraska.

As chairman of the HHS committee, I heard a bill that brought conversations influenced by the mandates that took place during the height of COVID-19 infections. State statute spells out the specific roles a public health director plays in our communities and LB 421 simply speaks to their involvement with directed health measures (DHMs). While we value the expertise and experience that comes with their position, this bill would shift where authority lies.

Public health directors are appointed by a city’s mayor with the approval of the board of health, city council, county board, and the health department. LB 421 confirms that they are to make recommendations, advise and inform elected officials in the field of public health. However, it clarifies that they can only issue and enforce DHMs that have first been adopted by the city council or county board. In 2020 and 2021, some public health directors issued a variety of mandates. I agree with LB 421 in stating that the elected officials who Nebraskans have voted for should hold the authority to order DHMs because they are directly accountable to the citizens they represent.

Another controversial subject discussed in the legislature was LB 575, also known as the Sports and Spaces Act. One purpose of this bill is to prohibit the participation of biological males in interscholastic K-12 athletics designated for biological females and biological females from competing in interscholastic K-12 athletics designated for males. It does provide an exception for girls when no other opportunity to compete with other girls exists.

This reminds me of the conversations I was able to be a part of in 2020 about establishing Nebraska’s statewide girls wrestling program. Bringing a legislative resolution that same year to congratulate the West Point-Beemer girls wrestling team for winning the first ever Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Girls State Wrestling Championship was a proud moment in representing Legislative District 16!

Next week I will explain the details of my bill, LB 42, in an attempt to update the definitions of child abuse and neglect. If you have questions or comments, please contact Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov. To follow along with the session, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov or you may watch the live stream when available at nebraskapublicmedia.org.