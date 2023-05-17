There was a half hour left to the second round of the budget debate on LB 814 when we started discussing the topic of water last week. I brought an amendment in a final attempt to convince the state that District 16 greatly impacts the agriculture industry for all of Nebraska, and even further, the Midwest by hosting one of the largest Cargill Bio Campuses worldwide. Blair was chosen to be the hub for corn processing because it has both people and water.

Approximately 320,000 bushels of corn per day is used to feed stock to the wet corn milling facilities and five other international companies. While I failed to find support from the members of the legislature to help a town of 8,000 as it bears the burden of providing water to such an influential aspect of our state’s economy, I hope the other senators realize that they will eventually need to address the issue.

The conversation around the education system sparked the interest of the senators as well. The education bill, LB 705, moved through the legislative process and divided up the money available in the Nebraska Education Improvement funds. There were amendments included that directed our dialogue towards a variety of subjects. The teacher shortages inspired recruitment incentives that allow for alternative pathways in obtaining teaching certificates, removes certain basic skill test requirements for entry level teachers and utilizes more apprenticeship models for training.

With new measures set in place, certain public school teachers will be able to apply for grants based on the amount of time they have spent teaching. A grant program was also established for the STEEM Development Act (science, technology, engineering, entrepreneurship and mathematics). This is an investment in our future as expanding Nebraska’s workforce in these areas is essential to boosting innovation and productivity.

Further provisions of the bill prohibit suspension of students in pre-k through second grade in Omaha, ensures that option enrollment students are not denied acceptance because of an IEP, and forbids publicly funded colleges or universities from inquiring about criminal history during the application process. Nebraska’s Department of Education will also be able to purchase and loan textbooks to certain children enrolled in private schools and require schools to allow certain youth organizations, like Boy Scouts, to meet in their buildings. These groups encourage students towards civic engagement and service to their communities. Another portion of the bill makes it easier for homeschoolers to join in on extracurricular activities offered by the school district they live in.

Finally, it is evident that mental and behavioral health for students is a priority for educators across the state. In our culture today, teachers are attentive to the pressures our youth experience and are alert to behaviors that necessitates more intentional care. Annual training will be a focus and funding for regional specialists, safety features, hotlines, and mental health practitioners will be provided through this legislation.

Next week, I will expound on the details of the amendment for LB 574. My inbox is full of emails from constituent’s thoughts about abortion and transgender surgeries for children. If you have questions or comments, please contact Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov. To follow along with the session, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov or you may watch the live stream when available at nebraskapublicmedia.org.