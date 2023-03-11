We were finally able to engage in substantive debate last week with conversations surrounding LB 77. This bill would help Nebraska join 25 other states in allowing its citizens to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

The 2nd amendment establishes our constitutional right to bear arms that ensures our inalienable right of self-defense. But in Nebraska, you currently have to pay for a permit before exercising this right. You will not find another right endowed to us by our Creator that requires “training” in order to be applied.

The opposition would say that a permit is a reasonable restriction. If so, why don’t we limit the 1st amendment and the right to a free press to only those who have studied journalism? Or should someone facing jail time be required to be trained on the criminal justice system before they are awarded their 6th amendment right to counsel? What if we consider the all-encompassing 14th amendment? A permit is not needed for the protected class to be awarded protection.

The majority of comments from my constituents would agree that senators should not be in the business of deciding which inalienable rights should be restricted for law abiding citizens. Senator Brewer has worked on this legislation for several years to create a bill that would bring interested parties to an agreement. Because of his determination, LB 77 successfully moved onto the next phase of debate with 36 votes in support.

I also had a bill heard by the Education Committee last week. LB 528 would expand our Option Enrollment program. In 1989, Nebraska passed what they called “Free Choice Legislation” and created the Option Enrollment program for children in our state. The intent of this program was to increase parental involvement in the education of their children and make public schools more responsive to the concerns and needs of the families.

Since then, parents who think their child would benefit from being enrolled in a school outside of their assigned district can apply to opt out of their school and enroll in another. While there are 24,585 students using the program this year, many have been denied. Unfortunately, there is evidence that the students who have been denied option enrollment are often students with an Individualized Education Plan, also known as an IEP. They have to return to the school and the less-than-ideal situations they were trying to leave.

LB 528 addresses this issue and helps parents make academically oriented choices. If a student’s application fails to be accepted, they could then apply for an Option Enrollment Tuition Account. The State Board of Education would deposit funds into the account for the student to use at a private school of their choice.

This money would come from the Option Enrollment Program and would not to exceed the average amount that the state spends on students going to public schools. This is a public-private partnership of sort and only takes place when public schools deny students. LB 528 prioritizes the student by expanding their options to transfer through the Option Enrollment Program.

This week we are discussing LB 753, a school choice bill introduced by Senator Linehan and supported by Governor Pillen.

This week we are discussing LB 753, a school choice bill introduced by Senator Linehan and supported by Governor Pillen.