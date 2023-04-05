We are finally making headway here in Lincoln, slowly but surely. After a passionate debate last week, the majority of senators voted to change the rules of the Legislature to encourage the body to focus on bills that are actually on the agenda. Senators who join together to filibuster often bring motions to postpone debate, send bills back to the committee process or indefinitely postpone legislation in order to permanently stop its progress.

This year, we are seeing these motions being filed and withdrawn almost haphazardly and even saw 15 motions filed on the same bill in one day. This halted substantive dialogue. Because of this, we voted to change the rules. Motions can still be filed and a filibuster can still take place but they are only to be offered one time on each bill per round of debate. Our intention was to promote constructive conversation with the use of proper debate and proposed amendments instead of continual motions. So far, this has proven successful as we were able to dive deep into legislation regarding the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, income taxes and broadband.

LB 376 was the first to successfully survive an eight-hour filibuster last week and enables Nebraska to more accurately and correctly identify alcoholic products being imported into or produced in our state. It requires each licensed manufacturer, licensed wholesaler, or the holder of a shipping license in Nebraska to submit a detailed report to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission prior to the sale or shipment of any alcoholic liquor into the state for taxation and distribution purposes.

Next, an income tax package passed the first round of debate and will be instrumental in helping Nebraska be competitive with surrounding state’s tax rates. With LB 754, both individual and corporate income tax will be reduced incrementally to 3.99 percent by the year 2027. Lower income tax not only benefits and values the hard work of employees, it often proves to boost a state’s economy as people are able to afford more spending and recirculate the money back into our communities.

Finally, LB 683 addressed the sensitive topic of broadband. Because I hear regularly from my constituents on how our district lacks sufficient access to broadband, this is a priority of mine. Internet connection is crucial for business, farming, and the successful growth of our communities. With this in mind, the legislature is looking to officially establish the Nebraska Broadband Office and a Director of Broadband under the jurisdiction of the governor.

This new director would oversee and develop a strategic plan while coordinating state and local officials in their efforts to provide broadband across the state. Creating and maintaining a state broadband map will be a large part of this project as we look to unify statewide proposals and advocate for Nebraska on the federal level. It is my hope that Blair and surrounding areas will see an improvement on broadband access through the work of this program.

Next time, I’ll update you on the special education supplemental aid and property tax relief bills. If you have questions or comments, please contact Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov. To follow along with the session, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov or you may watch the live stream when available at nebraskapublicmedia.org.