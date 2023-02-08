With committee hearings beginning last week, the hallways were full of testifiers holding opinions on topics like the 2nd Amendment, scope of practice in healthcare, insurance, gubernatorial appointments and more.

In the Education Committee, I focused on teacher shortages facing our state. The Department of Education recently reported that the number of vacant teaching positions continue to be on the rise with 482 in 2021 to 768 positions in 2022. Across the country, states have realized the resources available in our veteran communities and offer an assortment of pathways for them to become teachers.

Veterans have spent years in selfless service to our country and oftentimes, the education gained in the military develops leadership skills and specialized training. My bill, LB 188, identifies the workforce potential in veterans as teachers. It also addresses the teacher shortage in Nebraska by granting a five-year temporary teaching certificate to veteran applicants who have at least 48 months of military service, a minimum of 60 college credits with a grade point average of 2.5, and who can pass appropriate subject area examinations designated by the State Board of Education.

We already have temporary teaching certificates for individuals with a bachelor’s degree. LB 188 would just add to this option and recognize veteran’s experience in place of a bachelor’s degree. Veterans who receive this temporary certificate will be assigned a qualified mentor for at least two years.

Like student teaching, this will act as an apprenticeship to ensure school policy and procedures remain consistent. The same job screening process will apply as with anyone else. Their resume, reputation, work ethic, personality, ability to work with students and character will be considered by employers.

The hearing for LB 188 in the Education Committee last week proved I am not alone in believing this provides great opportunities for both veterans and our state.

Another bill heard in committee last week was LB 91, my helmet law bill. I have brought this bill previous sessions and am hoping that the foundation laid will help move it forward this year.

As I told the members of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, the State of Nebraska is an island when it comes to our helmet law. We are surrounded by states who only have certain age requirements for helmets or no helmet laws at all.

LB 91 would change the current statute that mandates helmets for all riders to allow for anyone who is certified by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation basic rider course and who is over the age of 21 the option to wear a helmet or not when operating or riding as a passenger on a motorcycle. This is a subject matter involving a lot of emotion from individuals who have suffered motorcycle accidents.

There are also many statistics with numbers that depend on the state, the year, the weather, the blood alcohol content, the speed, and even drivers from other vehicles. But overall, it is a freedom issue. There are over 83,000 proud motorcyclists residing in Nebraska that have a rich culture and history who want the option to choose for themselves to wear a helmet.

Next week, the HHS Committee will hear the Heartbeat Bill that deals with the controversial subject of abortion. I'll be sure to let you know how that goes.