Accessibility to the legislative process is unique to the Nebraska Unicameral and an aspect that is essential to our state’s success. Every piece of legislation is given a hearing where members of the public are invited to testify to show either support, opposition or a neutral position for the bill. For those who are not able to attend the hearings, comments are able to be sent prior to the hearing to be documented in the records.

During my time as senator, we have improved “comments for the record” by eliminating the confusing emailing practice and instead providing a link on the bill’s actual web page. The legislature is also broadcasted live on Nebraska Public Media. Even with all these options, the hours of the session often interfere with work schedules and it can still be difficult to track the events at the Capitol. This is where LB 254 is needed.

In an effort to continue to increase transparency and make the proceedings available to our constituents at any time of the day, LB 254 will create a publicly accessible internet archive of all video recordings of the legislature and its committee hearings. Especially with a session like we have been having this year, I’m in full support and look forward to offering yet another opportunity for my constituents to follow along with what we do here in Lincoln.

A lot of questions are raised as to why there seems to be a hold up in the session this year. People email or call, asking about different bills they are passionate about and wondering how far along they are in the legislative process. Often times, I have to let them know that the legislation significant to their needs will not be discussed in debate because we won’t have time this year.

There are certain senators who don’t like LB 574, the Let Them Grow Act. This bill has found support from the majority of the body though and looks like it will pass. Because of that, a tantrum in the form of constant filibusters makes it impossible for issues that are important to constituents to be heard.

Another bill that has caused some drama here is LB 562, the E-15 Access Standard Act. I actually worked to come to an agreement with Senator Dorn and the Governor to make LB 562 less of a mandate and more of an incentive program based on my principle against mandates. While this may help small farmers due to the additional demand for corn, it in turn benefits Cargill. I want to do both. But I do have to watch out for my district and the burden Cargill puts on the community by way of road traffic and water consumption.

I would like to see the state join in and help with some of these expenses if more corn is going to be processed here. This is why I am working to promote my bill, LB 672, and the grant for towns like Blair who are involved in agricultural investments for Nebraska.

Next week, I’ll review the state budget that the Appropriations Committee has put together for us. If you have questions or comments, please contact Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov. To follow along with the session, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov or you may watch the live stream when available at nebraskapublicmedia.org.