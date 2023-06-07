The 108th Legislature’s first session came to a close on June 1, 2023.

It was an intense session with determination displayed by all. Several victories for Nebraska’s commitment to valuing life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are the result of teamwork and fortitude.

The emails and phone calls throughout the session from constituents in District 16 were influential in guiding the direction of my priorities. It was the overwhelming response heard from individuals in Washington, Burt, Cuming and Stanton counties that demonstrates Nebraskans still stand for conservative values and the principles established in the foundation of our country.

When it comes to impactful legislation that protects our children, we will do what needs to be done. LB 574 lets children live without the pressures of irreversible harm done through so-called “gender affirming care.” Steps were also taken to properly recognize the worth of babies in the womb, regarding them as alive and with the right to live.

Several bills that have been introduced for decades found success this year as well. School choice through the Opportunity Scholarship Fund aligns us with all other 49 states who support families in making the best education decisions for their children.

Constitutional carry validates Nebraska’s conviction to uphold the constitution and the 2nd Amendment. My bill giving individuals the liberty to choose to wear a helmet or not while riding a motorcycle also found a path forward. Let’s make sure to not confuse “Nebraska nice” with “Nebraska meek.” With the passing of legislation this year, we showed more that we are Nebraska strong, Nebraska brave, and a Nebraska that believes in the value of life.

One purpose of the Legislature that took precedence this year was the budget. We put together a budget with the advice of the Appropriations Committee and voted to send it to the desk of the governor to be signed. Being fiscally conservative is our intention but aligning 49 senator’s opinions on what expenses are essential is no small feat. It is good to be reminded of the fact that we are accountable to the taxpayer and when we limit spending, it acknowledges the significance of our responsibility.

While he approved of the budget as a whole, Governor Pillen used his authority to line-item veto a few sections. He proposed that we either find other avenues to fund certain projects or eliminate the expenditure altogether. Another caution was to be careful of extending policies that were started during the COVID years. We saw an increase of federal funds during that time and should not expect to be able to maintain the programs without changing a few things. The Legislature used our final days to discuss the ability to override his veto and all but one override failed. This reduced around 190 million of spending from the General Fund, Health Care Cash Fund and the Cash Reserve Fund over the next four years.

I am looking forward to the interim! Enjoying time back in the district with family and friends will be a welcome recourse after five months at the legislature. As chairman of the HHS committee, there is still a lot of work to do with studies, meetings, and tours, but I’ll be able to focus more time on constituent issues in our communities.

If you have questions, comments or would like to request a meeting, please contact Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov. Otherwise, I’ll see you at one of the local celebrations, fairs and parades. God bless all Nebraska and the United States of America.