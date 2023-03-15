The only bill of mine that was referred to the Revenue Committee was heard last week without opposition. LB 529 made changes to what many call “the postcard bill.”

In September of last year, certain political subdivisions were required to send out a postcard and hold a joint public hearing if they were looking to increase their property tax request more than the allowable growth percentage. My office received a great number of phone calls and emails about the pink postcard, the majority of them being positive. Political subdivisions find that very few people, if any, attend the hearings they conduct while constructing their annual budget and there were doubts as to if the new Truth in Taxation legislation would promote civic engagement or not. Well, we were surprised.

With the joint public hearings last year, over 1,600 people showed up across the state, averaging 41 individuals per hearing. As to be expected though, the process of implementing the postcard and hearings brought a learning curve for everyone involved. The counties, cities, school districts and community colleges learned the specifics about deadlines and procedures while the public attending the hearings considered information presented. They got a glimpse of how the budgets are written and gained further explanations on levies and how valuations play a part in property tax increases.

LB 529 would bring a few changes to address the suggestions I gathered from the political subdivision and my constituents. Among the clarifications added, this legislation makes the timeline more accommodating, requires an elected member to be present, excludes bonds for school districts and gives further reporting guidelines so we can track the effectiveness of the hearings.

Overall, it has been exciting to see an awareness for local politics stemming as a result of Truth in Taxation. Of the four counties I represent, Washington County was the only one who had political subdivisions who exceeded the allowable growth percentage. Over 130 people showed up to voice their concerns in Blair. I look forward to watching the impact of community involvement that affects the decisions elected officials make with their property tax requests.

On another note, a monumental vote took place last week in Lincoln. Nebraska is one of two states without school choice in the form of providing charter school options or programs that help families pay for private school tuitions. There is a possibility of that changing after LB 753, the Opportunity Scholarship Act, survived a filibuster attempt.

With this legislation, the state would incentivize donations to scholarship granting programs by giving state income tax credits. These donations would then provide scholarships for eligible students, such as those with IEPs, who come from families at the 100% poverty level or who have experienced bullying, to attend a private school of their choice. I remain grateful for the influence of the teachers and community found in the public schools throughout Nebraska and LB 753 doesn’t undermine this. It simply looks at each student’s individual needs. If the public school environment isn’t working out for some reason, there are other options.

I’ve kept busy the last few days working to get bills voted out of committee and designating priority bills. This takes negotiating with other senators and writing amendments. I’ll be deciding what my priority will be this week.

If you have questions or comments, please contact Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov. To follow along with the session, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov or you may watch the live stream when available at nebraskapublicmedia.org.