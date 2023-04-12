Last week we worked toward property tax relief here at the legislature, starting with how we fund our schools. Nebraska is ranked 49th in state aid for school funding because of the formula we use called the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA).

Every year, TEEOSA raises questions and concerns for the members of the legislature because it designates property taxes as the primary source of funding for K-12 education. To fill in the gaps found in districts with low tax revenues, high enrollment or large numbers of disadvantaged students, the state provides funding through the equalization process. We realize that this mainly benefits schools in urban areas.

This year, Governor Pillen in collaboration with the Appropriations Committee, has been arranging a $1 billion plan to create the Education Future Fund. Part of this plan includes LB 583 and will invest $113 million into our education system by distributing $1,500 per student to public schools that don’t receive equalization funding. LB 583 also combines state and federal funding to support special education. Nebraska mandates schools to provide SPED programs but have been putting the burden of the cost on property taxes. This will now use state funds to cover 80% of special education costs.

The intention for this bill is to use more state funds and less property taxes to fund public schools. Currently, the budget allows for a plan like this since we have an excess of money in our Cash Reserve from COVID. Instead of spending the extra money on state projects, LB 583 uses it as a form of tax relief for property owners. To ensure this takes place, the bill requires that school districts must report to the legislature how much their property tax asking has decreased as a result of increased state aid.

The second bill I voted for was LB 243. One of the most consistent comments I receive from constituents is the request to lower property taxes. However, political subdivisions are the ones who set the amounts and levies based on their budget. What the state can do on the legislative end is regulate how the amounts are calculated and provide property tax credits. This is what we are looking to do with LB 243.

Over the next six years, property tax credits available to landowners would gradually increase from $315 million to $580 million. One of the amendments goes even further by removing community colleges from being financed by property taxes and transfers their expenses to sales and income taxes. Community colleges are typically one of the highest contributors to our property tax burden. These bills are part of the package put together to address property taxes and I am confident they will have a positive impact on our communities.

Finally, along with all the activity occurring last week, Senator Geist resigned from her position and the governor appointed Senator Carolyn Bosn in her place. I am grateful for Senator Geist’s commitment to our state, for the leadership she has displayed, and for her friendship in the Nebraska Legislature over the years. I wish her the best in the mayoral race for the city of Lincoln.

To follow along with the session, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov or you may watch the live stream when available at nebraskapublicmedia.org. If you have questions or comments, please contact me, Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov.