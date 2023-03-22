This week marked the final week of hearings for over 800 bills introduced in the 108th Legislature. I completed this phase of the session by presenting two bills before the Appropriations Committee. As someone who is committed to a fiscally conservative mindset, I am thankful for the careful consideration of the committee as they tackle the time-consuming task of creating the budget.

The purpose behind my bill, LB 573, is to support the youth aging out of the foster care system. In unfortunate situations, the state finds it necessary to remove children from their homes and place them in the foster care system for their protection.

For one reason or another that is completely outside of their control, some of these children age out of the system without finding permanency or a stable home before they turn 19. The odds are against them with the statistics showing that 30% eventually become homeless, 29% end up in our corrections systems and 38% remain unemployed.

That is why a program called Angels Share has worked to establish a long-term solution through a collaborative project on the old Dana College campus in Blair. Those who enroll in the program pay for housing at a reduced rate, attend classes, and find employment in the community with the intention to successfully move out on their own. I believe LB 573 is a worthwhile investment in the effort to complete the state’s responsibility with a positive direction for those these youth as they enter adulthood.

My second bill appropriates funds to the Department of Environment and Energy to aid small cities and towns like those in my district who are updating their water facilities. For instance, the City of Blair provides the village of Kennard, the Papio NRD Washington County Rural Water System, half of the City of Fort Calhoun, and the Lakeland Water systems with water. They do this well and were able to handle the demand until recently.

Cargill currently processes approximately 320,000 bushels of corn per day and with the ag industry in Nebraska and surrounding states coming to Blair, their water system is overwhelmed. Essentially, a community of less than 8,000 is serving the whole state.

Cargill’s Bio Campus uses 15.5 million gallons of water per day from the city’s total of 20 million gallon capacity. This amount will increase as Cargill’s international Bio Campus expands and the $100 million Dollar General distribution center gets up and running.

While the state incentivizes companies to come to Nebraska, small towns find themselves acting as tremendous partners in growing the economy. At times, the local communities experience financial strain and this is where we begin to see the fallout of success. LB 672 gives the state an opportunity to step up and provide assistance to support cities like Blair as they expand their drinking water treatment plants to serve the people who live there and make the growth possible.

With the votes finally secured from the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, I designated LB 91 as my priority bill and look forward to discussing the helmet law on the floor.

If you have questions or comments, please contact Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov. To follow along with the session, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov or you may watch the live stream when available at nebraskapublicmedia.org.