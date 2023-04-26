There are 14 standing committees here in Lincoln that are assigned legislation based on the subject matter found in the language of each bill. These committees are able to prioritize legislation that is then scheduled ahead of other bills waiting for debate. Because of the limited time left in the session and constant filibusters, senators are coming up with creative solutions.

We are working together to create amendments for the priority bills to include a combination of non-controversial issues that were heard by the committees. Last week, we passed both the Business and Labor Committee and the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee’s priority bills through 16 hours of filibuster.

The Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee merged 15 bills into AM 1364. This involves renewal periods for business entity licenses, the authorization for electronic delivery of certain health benefit plan documents, the requirements for increased coverage and a variety of topics regarding the Nebraska Banking Act. It also caps the price of insulin for insured Nebraskans at $35 for a 30-day supply.

I joined the debate in a conversation with Senator Bostar who brought language that requires insurance companies to cover mammograms and colonoscopies. While the intention is to encourage health, I have hesitations when the proposal consists of regulating the free market. Our government has controlled areas like healthcare, insurance, education and housing for years and it is not by chance that these have become the most expensive aspects of life. If we add more regulations for insurance, the procedures may appear to be cheaper. However, history shows that hospitals will raise their prices and force insurance rates to become more expensive. Eventually, the cost falls back on the individual.

The Business and Labor Committee put together seven pieces of legislation for their final priority bill. These would change provisions in the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act and the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Act. It also arranges protection for critical infrastructure utility workers during emergencies, promotes job retention incentive programs, eliminates unnecessary fees for out-of-state contractors and reimburses first responders for the cost of mental health examinations.

Moving forward on these two amended bills will be beneficial for Nebraskans in all walks of life. There was also a monumental vote taken last week to pass LB 77, sending it to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. Our state will now be a constitutional carry state. Safety courses and permit systems are still available along with background checks. But this confirms that Nebraska values the environment that is created when law-abiding citizens are able to exercise their constitutional rights.

If you have questions or comments, please contact Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov.