I was thankful for the opportunity to present LB 42 to the Judiciary Committee last week as I work to narrow and clarify the definition of neglect. If we look at the reports of suspected abuse and neglect that are received by DHHS, we find that over 90% of the calls turn out to be unfounded. While the reporting process is crucial, LB 42 would help screen calls and focus on getting protection for those who are actually in need.

A key component to this bill is realizing that one size does not fit all when it comes to the standard of living. What would be determined as proper parental care for one can be vastly different in the opinion of another. Things like beliefs, cultures, backgrounds, and family traditions play an instrumental part in how one chooses to parent their children.

There is also a pattern of reports identifying hardship as harm. While assistance might be needed, poverty shouldn’t be automatically labeled as child neglect. In 2021 alone, there were 16,021 investigations that invaded the privacy of families but found no evidence of neglect.

The final reason for bringing LB 42 is to permit children who are of sufficient maturity, physical condition and mental abilities to engage in independent activities. Parents know their children’s abilities and strengths more than anyone else. When certain protections are in place, they should be able to allow for activities like walking to school, playing outdoors, remaining unattended in a car when the weather is nice, or staying home alone for a reasonable amount of time.

Law enforcement officers have given their support for these changes and the effort to make the reporting process more efficient. It is a sobering thought to think of even one child who has experienced pain due to negligence by those who are supposed to be the main source of love, care and security in their lives. I want to make sure our resources and energies are spent on these children.

With LB 626 and LB 754 advancing out of the HHS committee last week, the political divide has intensified here in the legislature. Certain senators intend to control the remaining of the session in an attempt to force compromise. While we now spend most of our time listening to filibuster endeavors, I appreciate the leadership of Speaker Arch in remaining consistent.

My inbox receives hundreds of emails a day and recently, I have corresponded with numerous proponents for homebirth who are raising awareness of its popularity in Nebraska. Our previous governor actually made a proclamation naming June 6 as International Homebirth Day stating that homebirth is a viable and safe option for mothers and children. Hundreds of mothers across the state choose to birth at home and it is my intention to help them continue to do so.

Another subject that fills my inbox is support for LB 77 and permitless concealed carry. I’ll let you know how the debate goes this week.

If you have questions or comments, please contact Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov. To follow along with the session, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov or you may watch the live stream when available at nebraskapublicmedia.org.