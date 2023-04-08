Senators in the Nebraska Legislature recently selected priority bills for this session. This process allows each senator to decide which bill they believe should be a priority for the body and have the best chance of being debated and ultimately passed into law. For my priority bill, I selected LB516 which is a bill to advance school security across the state of Nebraska.

After the Uvalde shooting, I requested that the Department of Education put together a task force to review school safety in Nebraska. The task force was made up of law enforcement, city leaders, public and private school educators and concerned parents. The task force put together four recommendations which are reflected in LB516.

The first recommendation is to have regionally focused school security specialists. These individuals would help schools update safety plans, increase training and serve as a central point for schools. Second, the bill continues funding of Safe2HelpNE, the anonymous report line that students, teachers and concerned parents can reach out to. The report line is for when individuals know someone is going to hurt themselves, others or property. This is incredibly important to changing the path of potential incidents in schools and bringing about safer environments for all community members.

Third, the bill would help schools update the physical safety of schools by providing grants. The grants could be used for surveillance equipment, door-locking systems and double-entry doors. Finally, the bill provides more mental health resources to our schools and communities. Recent data shows the high levels of stress and depression our students are feeling and we need to ensure that we’re meeting them where they are.

LB516 is an important step to ensure that our students can feel safe in their schools every day. We have heard too many stories from around the country of tragedies that have taken the lives of students and staff. LB516 is one step that our state can take to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and communities.

If you have any questions or comments, please contact my office at (402) 471-2625 or email me at lwalz@leg.ne.gov.