The Farm, Media and Trading

So here I sit. I have this unique blend of 15 years of being on the TV as the Cow Guy commenting on the financial markets on almost every major network. I still have a farm in my family, and I have traded in the pits of Chicago and London. What better place to put that all together than at RFD-TV? I get to use the media skills, my market knowledge and back it all up with my farm experience. So, I plan to use all those skills to help recall the important market issues of the day. I plan to highlight what is happening in Washington and what might affect your tax situation. Lastly, with the knowledge I have gained from the 34 years of market experience, I plan to bring home to you some ideas that may seem intimidating. I can explain things like I like to hear them. My media experience has helped me to hone those skills that will introduce new ideas to the farm producer and further effect your farm efficiencies.