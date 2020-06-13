Walz: An opportunity to expand

This effort has been a long time coming and it is my hope that the Governor uses this opportunity to give Nebraska’s rural farming communities the same economic tools that are available to the rest of the State. These changes, in combination with my bill, LB208, which removes dark fiber leases from under the regulation of the Public Service Commission, would go a long way to bring the entire state into the 21st century. In order to bring economic stability to our entire state, we need to have a comprehensive plan that addresses the needs of all of Nebraska. During these past few months, our daily lives have shifted and we have learned how crucial options such as telehealth and online learning are for people. Our world is changing, and as it does Nebraska should recognize the opportunities that present themselves so we can emerge stronger than ever before.