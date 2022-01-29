Walz: Celebrating public and private schools

This month we are celebrating both our public and private schools. This commemoration is well deserved as they consistently rank in the top schools in the nation. We have fantastic public and private schools in this state and it is important we recognize their dedication to educating our students- the future of Nebraska. As a parent who sent 3 children through a private school, and as a former public school teacher, I have had the opportunity to appreciate firsthand, the unique attributes each school provides to its students, their families, and their communities.

Across the state, Nebraskans take pride in the success of their local schools whether it be providing excellent educational opportunities, teaching kids the value of hard work, or cheering on their local high school sports teams, the school brings the community together. I am proud of the collaboration I have seen between our public and private schools. They share a common goal to provide a high-quality education to students and could not accomplish this goal without each other.

This past year was especially difficult as we made our way through a pandemic. We saw our schools step up to new challenges and meet the needs of students and families. They modified classrooms, lunchrooms, and hallways. They adjusted the modes of education with virtual learning opportunities. They provided meals to kids in communities. They continued to educate our kids and provided safe environments for students and teachers and, through it all, our teachers were champions.

Equally important, our schools, public and private, work to collaborate by sharing resources and assisting each other through this difficult time, just like they have in the past. When we come together and respect the unique qualities each school possesses, our children win, our communities and Nebraska wins. I hope you will join me in thanking our teachers, administrators, school boards, and the many other staff members, by taking the time to recognize their efforts and celebrate our excellent schools.

Sen. Lynne Walz represents District 15 in the Nebraska Legislature. She can be reached at (402) 471-2625 or lwalz@leg.ne.gov.

