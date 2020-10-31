Yost: All dreams are welcome here

Nebraska Community Foundation affiliated funds are now present in 270 communities and 82 of Nebraska’s 93 counties. Countless individuals devote their time, talent and treasure, and dozens share their energy and expertise as peer mentors. As our network grows, more communities realize their dreams.

Take Eustis, for example, where this spring the local affiliated fund celebrated the opening of a new indoor wellness center. Eustis Area Community Foundation Fund secured many generous gifts from local community members that were essential to completing the project, complete with a walking track, classrooms, cardio machines and weight room. Residents said the community center instilled a new sense of pride in the town of 372, along with a realization that even their wildest dreams were within reach.

In June 2019, one of the biggest community investments in NCF’s history was announced in Keith County – an over $8 million anonymous gift to the Keith County Foundation Fund unrestricted endowment. In just a couple of years, KCFF’s granting capacity will increase ten-fold, from $35,000 annually to over $400,000. It’s a huge responsibility and NCF is working closely with local volunteers to make the most of this transformative opportunity.