Markets - April 14

Selected Stocks
Close Change
ADM ; $95.55 ; $0.43
AT&T ; $19.42 ; -$0.15
Berkshire CL A ; $519,799.90 ; -$4,471.09
Berkshire CL B ; $346.22 ; -$3.52
The Buckle ; $32.63 ; $0.95
Campbell Soup ; $45.81 ; $0.10
Coca Cola Co. ; $64.73 ; $0.17
Conagra Foods ; $35.66 ; $0.57
Harley Davidson ; $38.20 ; $0.45
Hewlett-Packard ; $15.48 ; $0.07
Hormel ; $53.48 ; $0.18
Microsoft ; $287.62 ; $5.56
O’Reilly Auto ; $724.10 ; $6.55
Pfizer Inc. ; $53.10 ; -$0.01
3M Company ; $148.66 ; $0.08
US Bancorp ; $50.61 ; -$0.21
Valmont ; $242.67 ; $0.87
Walgreen ; $44.60 ; $0.37
Wal-Mart Stores ; $157.22 ; $3.97
Werner Ent ; $37.76 ; $0.74
The Tribune receives stocks at approximately 4 p.m. Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.
Grain prices
Corn;;$ 7.69-7.74
Soybeans;;$ 16.51-16.55
Wheat;;$ 11.93
County Posted Price
The Farm Service Agency’s posted county price for Dodge County for yesterday was:
Corn $7.37
Oats $7.21
Soybeans $16.11
Wheat $10.58