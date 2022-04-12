 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
markets

Markets - April 14

Selected Stocks

Close Change

ADM ; $95.55 ; $0.43

AT&T ; $19.42 ; -$0.15

Berkshire CL A ; $519,799.90 ; -$4,471.09

Berkshire CL B ; $346.22 ; -$3.52

The Buckle ; $32.63 ; $0.95

Campbell Soup ; $45.81 ; $0.10

Coca Cola Co. ; $64.73 ; $0.17

Conagra Foods ; $35.66 ; $0.57

Harley Davidson ; $38.20 ; $0.45

Hewlett-Packard ; $15.48 ; $0.07

Hormel ; $53.48 ; $0.18

Microsoft ; $287.62 ; $5.56

O’Reilly Auto ; $724.10 ; $6.55

Pfizer Inc. ; $53.10 ; -$0.01

3M Company ; $148.66 ; $0.08

US Bancorp ; $50.61 ; -$0.21

Valmont ; $242.67 ; $0.87

Walgreen ; $44.60 ; $0.37

Wal-Mart Stores ; $157.22 ; $3.97

Werner Ent ; $37.76 ; $0.74

The Tribune receives stocks at approximately 4 p.m. Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.

Grain prices

Corn;;$ 7.69-7.74

Soybeans;;$ 16.51-16.55

Wheat;;$ 11.93

County Posted Price

The Farm Service Agency’s posted county price for Dodge County for yesterday was:

Corn $7.37

Oats $7.21

Soybeans $16.11

Wheat $10.58

