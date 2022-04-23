 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
markets

Markets - April 23

  • 0

Selected Stocks

Close Change

ADM ; $92.18 ; -$3.87

AT&T ; $19.52 ; -$0.69

Berkshire CL A ; $505,440.00 ; -$10,375.00

Berkshire CL B ; $335.56 ; -$8.17

The Buckle ; $30.91 ; -$2.42

Campbell Soup ; $46.94 ; -$0.54

Coca Cola Co. ; $65.25 ; -$0.96

Conagra Foods ; $36.12 ; -$0.44

Harley Davidson ; $37.86 ; -$1.32

Hewlett-Packard ; $15.75 ; -$0.57

Hormel ; $53.58 ; -$1.23

Microsoft ; $274.03 ; -$6.78

O’Reilly Auto ; $707.77 ; -$20.38

Pfizer Inc. ; $48.13 ; -$0.98

3M Company ; $149.17 ; -$2.60

People are also reading…

US Bancorp ; $50.83 ; -$1.81

Valmont ; $264.20 ; -$0.41

Walgreen ; $45.54 ; -$1.27

Wal-Mart Stores ; $156.86 ; -$3.08

Werner Ent ; $38.74 ; -$0.07

The Tribune receives stocks at approximately 4 p.m. Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.

Grain prices

Corn $ 7.80

Soybeans $ 16.83

Wheat $ 11.64

County Posted Price

The Farm Service Agency’s posted county price for Dodge County for yesterday was:

Corn $7.69

Oats $6.55

Soybeans $16.54

Wheat $11.03

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News