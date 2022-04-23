Markets - April 23

Selected Stocks
Close Change
ADM ; $92.18 ; -$3.87
AT&T ; $19.52 ; -$0.69
Berkshire CL A ; $505,440.00 ; -$10,375.00
Berkshire CL B ; $335.56 ; -$8.17
The Buckle ; $30.91 ; -$2.42
Campbell Soup ; $46.94 ; -$0.54
Coca Cola Co. ; $65.25 ; -$0.96
Conagra Foods ; $36.12 ; -$0.44
Harley Davidson ; $37.86 ; -$1.32
Hewlett-Packard ; $15.75 ; -$0.57
Hormel ; $53.58 ; -$1.23
Microsoft ; $274.03 ; -$6.78
O’Reilly Auto ; $707.77 ; -$20.38
Pfizer Inc. ; $48.13 ; -$0.98
3M Company ; $149.17 ; -$2.60
US Bancorp ; $50.83 ; -$1.81
Valmont ; $264.20 ; -$0.41
Walgreen ; $45.54 ; -$1.27
Wal-Mart Stores ; $156.86 ; -$3.08
Werner Ent ; $38.74 ; -$0.07
The Tribune receives stocks at approximately 4 p.m. Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.
Grain prices
Corn $ 7.80
Soybeans $ 16.83
Wheat $ 11.64
County Posted Price
The Farm Service Agency’s posted county price for Dodge County for yesterday was:
Corn $7.69
Oats $6.55
Soybeans $16.54
Wheat $11.03