 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
markets

Markets - Dec. 23

  • 0

Selected Stocks

Close Change

The Tribune receives stocks at approximately 4 p.m. Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.

Grain prices

ADM ; $93.49 ; -$0.78

AT&T ; $18.27 ; $0.12

Berkshire CL A ; $458,700.00 ; -$8,899.91

Berkshire CL B ; $302.69 ; -$5.13

The Buckle ; $44.09 ; -$0.12

Campbell Soup ; $56.82 ; -$0.09

Coca Cola Co. ; $63.34 ; -$0.46

Conagra Foods ; $38.76 ; -$0.02

Harley Davidson ; $41.26 ; -$0.46

People are also reading…

Hewlett-Packard ; $15.71 ; -$0.07

Hormel ; $45.41 ; $0.00

Microsoft ; $238.19 ; -$6.24

O’Reilly Auto ; $823.78 ; -$9.84

Pfizer Inc. ; $51.64 ; -$0.02

3M Company ; $121.59 ; -$1.87

US Bancorp ; $42.85 ; $0.14

Valmont ; $332.81 ; -$0.76

Walgreen ; $38.44 ; -$0.16

Wal-Mart Stores ; $143.48 ; -$1.70

Werner Ent ; $41.11 ; -$0.02

Yesterday’s closing prices were provided courtesy of Fremont elevators. All are price per bushel.

Corn $ 6.98

Soybeans $ 14.98-15.12

Wheat $9.06

County Posted Price

The Farm Service Agency’s posted county price for Dodge County for yesterday was:

Corn $6.53

Oats $3.49

Soybeans $14.50

Wheat $8.19

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News