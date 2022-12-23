Markets - Dec. 23

Selected Stocks
Close Change
Grain prices
ADM ; $93.49 ; -$0.78
AT&T ; $18.27 ; $0.12
Berkshire CL A ; $458,700.00 ; -$8,899.91
Berkshire CL B ; $302.69 ; -$5.13
The Buckle ; $44.09 ; -$0.12
Campbell Soup ; $56.82 ; -$0.09
Coca Cola Co. ; $63.34 ; -$0.46
Conagra Foods ; $38.76 ; -$0.02
Harley Davidson ; $41.26 ; -$0.46
Hewlett-Packard ; $15.71 ; -$0.07
Hormel ; $45.41 ; $0.00
Microsoft ; $238.19 ; -$6.24
O’Reilly Auto ; $823.78 ; -$9.84
Pfizer Inc. ; $51.64 ; -$0.02
3M Company ; $121.59 ; -$1.87
US Bancorp ; $42.85 ; $0.14
Valmont ; $332.81 ; -$0.76
Walgreen ; $38.44 ; -$0.16
Wal-Mart Stores ; $143.48 ; -$1.70
Werner Ent ; $41.11 ; -$0.02
Yesterday’s closing prices were provided courtesy of Fremont elevators. All are price per bushel.
Corn $ 6.98
Soybeans $ 14.98-15.12
Wheat $9.06
County Posted Price
The Farm Service Agency’s posted county price for Dodge County for yesterday was:
Corn $6.53
Oats $3.49
Soybeans $14.50
Wheat $8.19