Markets - Feb. 1

Selected Stocks
Close Change
ADM $82.85 $0.63
AT&T $20.37 $0.21
Berkshire CL A $472,999.90 $7,959.94
Berkshire CL B $311.52 $4.21
The Buckle $44.00 $0.62
Campbell Soup $51.93 $0.03
Coca Cola Co. $61.32 $0.68
Conagra Foods $37.19 $0.22
Harley Davidson $46.03 $0.91
Hewlett-Packard $16.13 $0.12
Hormel $45.31 $0.53
Microsoft $247.81 $5.10
O’Reilly Auto $792.35 $2.72
Pfizer Inc. $44.16 $0.61
3M Company $115.08 $2.50
US Bancorp $49.80 $1.00
Valmont $329.73 $10.20
Walgreen $36.86 $0.33
Wal-Mart Stores $143.87 $1.72
Werner Ent $46.97 $0.89
The Tribune receives stocks at approximately 4 p.m. Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.
Grain prices
Yesterday’s closing prices were provided courtesy of Fremont elevators. All are price per bushel.
Corn$ 7.20
Soybeans$ 15.49-15.63
Wheat$9.19
County Posted Price
The Farm Service Agency’s posted county price for Dodge County for yesterday was:
Corn$6.75
Oats $3.64
Soybeans $14.74
Wheat $8.54