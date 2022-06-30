 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Fremont Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by P & L Automotive
markets

Markets - July 2

  • 0

Selected Stocks

Close Change

ADM ; $76.41 ; -$1.19

AT&T ; $21.31 ; $0.35

Berkshire CL A ; $415,850.00 ; $6,900.00

Berkshire CL B ; $277.50 ; $4.88

The Buckle ; $27.47 ; -$0.22

Campbell Soup ; $48.49 ; $0.43

Coca Cola Co. ; $64.38 ; $1.42

Conagra Foods ; $34.56 ; $0.32

Harley Davidson ; $31.99 ; $0.33

Hewlett-Packard ; $12.96 ; -$0.30

Hormel ; $47.72 ; $0.36

Microsoft ; $259.58 ; $2.75

O’Reilly Auto ; $636.08 ; $4.32

Pfizer Inc. ; $52.31 ; -$0.21

3M Company ; $128.49 ; -$0.96

People are also reading…

US Bancorp ; $46.59 ; $0.57

Valmont ; $226.70 ; $2.07

Walgreen ; $38.56 ; $0.66

Wal-Mart Stores ; $122.63 ; $1.05

Werner Ent ; $38.88 ; $0.47

The Tribune receives stocks at approximately 4 p.m. Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.

Grain prices

Yesterday’s closing prices were provided courtesy of Fremont elevators. All are price per bushel.

Corn NA

Soybeans NA

Wheat NA

County Posted Price

The Farm Service Agency’s posted county price for Dodge County for yesterday was:

Corn $7.55

Oats $5.80

Soybeans $15.90

Wheat $9.16

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News