Markets - March 11

Selected Stocks
ADM: $84.31 ; $2.53
AT&T: $23.19 ; -$0.07
Berkshire CL A: $487,820.00 ; -$425.00
Berkshire CL B: $325.30 ; -$0.10
The Buckle: $35.71 ; $0.07
Campbell Soup: $41.87 ; -$0.76
Coca Cola Co.: $57.88 ; -$1.08
Conagra Foods: $30.67 ; -$0.51
Harley Davidson: $38.80 ; -$0.28
Hewlett-Packard: $16.36 ; $0.11
Hormel: $50.48 ; $0.57
Microsoft: $285.59 ; -$2.91
O’Reilly Auto: $675.58 ; $0.88
Pfizer Inc.: $49.20 ; $0.45
3M Company: $143.93 ; -$2.67
US Bancorp: $52.99 ; -$1.52
Valmont: $228.95 ; $2.85
Walgreen: $48.07 ; -$0.05
Wal-Mart Stores: $142.63 ; $3.17
Werner Ent: $42.42 ; -$0.55
The Tribune receives stocks at approximately 4 p.m. Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.
Yesterday’s grain prices
Corn $7.01-7.03
Soybeans $16.40-16.45
Wheat N/A
County Posted Price
The Farm Service Agency’s posted county price for Dodge County for yesterday was:
Corn $7.30
Oats $7.54
Soybeans $16.51
Wheat $11.07