Markets - March 11

Selected Stocks

ADM: $84.31 ; $2.53

AT&T: $23.19 ; -$0.07

Berkshire CL A: $487,820.00 ; -$425.00

Berkshire CL B: $325.30 ; -$0.10

The Buckle: $35.71 ; $0.07

Campbell Soup: $41.87 ; -$0.76

Coca Cola Co.: $57.88 ; -$1.08

Conagra Foods: $30.67 ; -$0.51

Harley Davidson: $38.80 ; -$0.28

Hewlett-Packard: $16.36 ; $0.11

Hormel: $50.48 ; $0.57

Microsoft: $285.59 ; -$2.91

O’Reilly Auto: $675.58 ; $0.88

Pfizer Inc.: $49.20 ; $0.45

3M Company: $143.93 ; -$2.67

US Bancorp: $52.99 ; -$1.52

Valmont: $228.95 ; $2.85

Walgreen: $48.07 ; -$0.05

Wal-Mart Stores: $142.63 ; $3.17

Werner Ent: $42.42 ; -$0.55

The Tribune receives stocks at approximately 4 p.m. Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.

Yesterday’s grain prices

Corn $7.01-7.03

Soybeans $16.40-16.45

Wheat N/A

County Posted Price

The Farm Service Agency’s posted county price for Dodge County for yesterday was:

Corn $7.30

Oats $7.54

Soybeans $16.51

Wheat $11.07

