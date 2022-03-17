 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Markets - March 18

Selected Stocks

ADM ; $83.78 ; $2.38

AT&T ; $23.19 ; -$0.01

Berkshire CL A ; $518,438.00 ; $14,402.00

Berkshire CL B ; $344.97 ; $8.77

The Buckle ; $38.85 ; $0.95

Campbell Soup ; $42.74 ; $0.08

Coca Cola Co. ; $60.09 ; $0.63

Conagra Foods ; $32.06 ; $0.36

Harley Davidson ; $39.10 ; -$0.34

Hewlett-Packard ; $16.72 ; -$0.04

Hormel ; $49.70 ; $0.33

Microsoft ; $295.22 ; $0.83

O’Reilly Auto ; $701.32 ; $0.46

Pfizer Inc. ; $54.24 ; $1.32

3M Company ; $147.69 ; $2.18

US Bancorp ; $56.65 ; $0.37

Valmont ; $238.78 ; $3.16

Walgreen ; $47.48 ; $0.10

Wal-Mart Stores ; $145.01 ; -$0.35

Werner Ent ; $43.39 ; -$0.80

The Tribune receives stocks at approximately 4 p.m. Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.

Yesterday’s grain prices

Corn;;$ 6.95-7.00

Soybeans;;$ 16.19-16.27

Wheat;;$ N/A

County Posted Price

The Farm Service Agency’s posted county price for Dodge County for yesterday was:

Corn $7.03

Oats $6.06

Soybeans $16.12

Wheat $9.90

