Markets - March 18

Selected Stocks
ADM ; $83.78 ; $2.38
AT&T ; $23.19 ; -$0.01
Berkshire CL A ; $518,438.00 ; $14,402.00
Berkshire CL B ; $344.97 ; $8.77
The Buckle ; $38.85 ; $0.95
Campbell Soup ; $42.74 ; $0.08
Coca Cola Co. ; $60.09 ; $0.63
Conagra Foods ; $32.06 ; $0.36
Harley Davidson ; $39.10 ; -$0.34
Hewlett-Packard ; $16.72 ; -$0.04
Hormel ; $49.70 ; $0.33
Microsoft ; $295.22 ; $0.83
O’Reilly Auto ; $701.32 ; $0.46
Pfizer Inc. ; $54.24 ; $1.32
3M Company ; $147.69 ; $2.18
US Bancorp ; $56.65 ; $0.37
Valmont ; $238.78 ; $3.16
Walgreen ; $47.48 ; $0.10
Wal-Mart Stores ; $145.01 ; -$0.35
Werner Ent ; $43.39 ; -$0.80
The Tribune receives stocks at approximately 4 p.m. Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.
Yesterday’s grain prices
Corn;;$ 6.95-7.00
Soybeans;;$ 16.19-16.27
Wheat;;$ N/A
County Posted Price
The Farm Service Agency’s posted county price for Dodge County for yesterday was:
Corn $7.03
Oats $6.06
Soybeans $16.12
Wheat $9.90