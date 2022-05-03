 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
markets

Markets - May 4

  • Updated
  • 0

Selected Stocks

Close Change

ADM ; $89.76 ; $0.45

AT&T ; $19.33 ; $0.21

Berkshire CL A ; $480,837.25 ; $2,687.25

Berkshire CL B ; $318.99 ; $1.28

The Buckle ; $32.37 ; $0.20

Campbell Soup ; $47.12 ; $0.22

Coca Cola Co. ; $63.08 ; -$0.36

Conagra Foods ; $34.85 ; $0.63

Harley Davidson ; $38.75 ; $2.11

Hewlett-Packard ; $15.49 ; $0.11

Hormel ; $51.66 ; -$0.16

Microsoft ; $281.78 ; -$2.69

O’Reilly Auto ; $603.49 ; -$7.16

Pfizer Inc. ; $49.29 ; $0.92

3M Company ; $148.08 ; $2.17

US Bancorp ; $49.47 ; $0.62

Valmont ; $253.17 ; $1.98

Walgreen ; $42.94 ; $0.42

Wal-Mart Stores ; $152.51 ; $0.53

Werner Ent ; $40.03 ; $0.43

The Tribune receives stocks at approximately 4 p.m. Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.

Grain prices

Corn;;$ 7.84-7.88

Soybeans;;$ 16.06-16.25

Wheat;;$ 11.27

County Posted Price

The Farm Service Agency’s posted county price for Dodge County for yesterday was:

Corn NA

Oats $5.88

Soybeans NA

Wheat $10.56

