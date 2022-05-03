Markets - May 4

Selected Stocks
Close Change
ADM ; $89.76 ; $0.45
AT&T ; $19.33 ; $0.21
Berkshire CL A ; $480,837.25 ; $2,687.25
Berkshire CL B ; $318.99 ; $1.28
The Buckle ; $32.37 ; $0.20
Campbell Soup ; $47.12 ; $0.22
Coca Cola Co. ; $63.08 ; -$0.36
Conagra Foods ; $34.85 ; $0.63
Harley Davidson ; $38.75 ; $2.11
Hewlett-Packard ; $15.49 ; $0.11
Hormel ; $51.66 ; -$0.16
Microsoft ; $281.78 ; -$2.69
O’Reilly Auto ; $603.49 ; -$7.16
Pfizer Inc. ; $49.29 ; $0.92
3M Company ; $148.08 ; $2.17
US Bancorp ; $49.47 ; $0.62
Valmont ; $253.17 ; $1.98
Walgreen ; $42.94 ; $0.42
Wal-Mart Stores ; $152.51 ; $0.53
Werner Ent ; $40.03 ; $0.43
The Tribune receives stocks at approximately 4 p.m. Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.
Grain prices
Corn;;$ 7.84-7.88
Soybeans;;$ 16.06-16.25
Wheat;;$ 11.27
County Posted Price
The Farm Service Agency’s posted county price for Dodge County for yesterday was:
Corn NA
Oats $5.88
Soybeans NA
Wheat $10.56