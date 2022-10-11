 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
markets

Markets - Oct. 11

  • 0

Selected Stocks

Close Change

ADM $86.61 $1.17

AT&T $14.90 -$0.04

Berkshire CL A $403,000.00 -$3,009.97

Berkshire CL B $266.93 -$2.18

The Buckle $33.60 -$0.42

Campbell Soup $47.72 $1.09

Coca Cola Co. $54.39 -$0.12

Conagra Foods $33.57 $0.72

Harley Davidson $35.30 -$0.50

Hewlett-Packard $12.30 -$0.16

Hormel $45.28 $0.74

Microsoft $229.25 -$4.99

O’Reilly Auto $724.57 $13.80

People are also reading…

Pfizer Inc. $41.75 -$0.57

3M Company $108.46 $0.94

US Bancorp $39.83 -$0.38

Valmont $283.04 $0.30

Walgreen $31.84 $1.32

Wal-Mart Stores $129.32 $0.76

Werner Ent $38.65 $0.74

The Tribune receives stocks at approximately 4 p.m. Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.

Grain prices

Yesterday’s closing prices were provided courtesy of Fremont elevators. All are price per bushel.

Corn$7.13

Soybeans$13.74

Wheat$10.54

County Posted Price

The Farm Service Agency’s posted county price for Dodge County for yesterday was:

Corn$6.64

Oats$3.67

Soybeans$13.04

Wheat$9.43

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News