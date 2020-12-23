Problem-solving courts, counseling and drug education help with state's low drug-related deaths

“We’ve had some changes, but I think the continuity of our team and the idea that we work together as a team aspect to deal with a problem is very helpful,” District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall said. “I don’t know if many of the other problem-solving courts in the state have had that longevity, and I think we benefit from that.”

Dodge County Adult Drug Court Coordinator Brandon Jerred said the state has strived to be on the bleeding edge of looking at innovative ways to address its problems.

“We have people from all over the state of Nebraska looking at what our gaps and services are not only from a probation standpoint, but problem-solving court is kind of the great bridge between probation and the treatment world,” he said. “We really sit in between those two realms, and so we really have a unique perspective on what the treatment world’s trying to do with this, and then also what probations are doing with this.”

As a district judge, Hall said 70% of the people who come before him in court have either issues with mental health or substance abuse and are in need of resources that probation or incarceration can’t give them such as a place to live, a job or a vehicle.