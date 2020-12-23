Problem-solving courts, counseling and drug education help with state's low drug-related deaths

For the last five years, Nebraska has been among the top five states with the fewest drug-related deaths per 100,000 population.
In 2018 and 2019, Nebraska had the lowest in the nation, with 6.8 and 7.2 drug-related deaths per 100,000 people, according to data compiled by America’s Health Rankings.
Problem-solving courts, counseling and drug education play important roles in the state's low rate of drug-related deaths.
Across its 12 judicial districts, the state serves 1,400 participants annually with its 32 problem-solving courts, which range from veterans services to drug courts.
“Statewide standards are essential for expanding capacity and ensuring the establishment of best practices and quality assurance,” State Problem-Solving Court Director Adam Jorgensen said. "As a result, all Nebraska problem-solving courts adhere to best practice standards.”
The District Six Adult Drug Court, based out of Fremont in Dodge County, gives people in the county who are facing charges a chance to turn their life around. The program has around 35 participants at a time and an average graduation rate of 66%, compared to the state’s overall average of 59%.
The program, which began in 2008, helps participants who face nonviolent charges to work through four phases to become drug-free.
“We’ve had some changes, but I think the continuity of our team and the idea that we work together as a team aspect to deal with a problem is very helpful,” District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall said. “I don’t know if many of the other problem-solving courts in the state have had that longevity, and I think we benefit from that.”
Dodge County Adult Drug Court Coordinator Brandon Jerred said the state has strived to be on the bleeding edge of looking at innovative ways to address its problems.
“We have people from all over the state of Nebraska looking at what our gaps and services are not only from a probation standpoint, but problem-solving court is kind of the great bridge between probation and the treatment world,” he said. “We really sit in between those two realms, and so we really have a unique perspective on what the treatment world’s trying to do with this, and then also what probations are doing with this.”
As a district judge, Hall said 70% of the people who come before him in court have either issues with mental health or substance abuse and are in need of resources that probation or incarceration can’t give them such as a place to live, a job or a vehicle.
“When all those things come together, that’s where people really excel, and they don’t go back to substance for the most part, because they have made life changes that they see a better way,” he said. “But that takes a lot of time, effort and resources to get to that point.”
Counseling and drug education have been effective in other parts of the state.
While drug use is prevalent around North Platte, North Platte Police Department Public Information Officer Matt Elder “wouldn’t necessarily say” the area has a drug problem, and the drugs he sees regularly aren’t normally ones that contribute to overdose deaths.
“When you get into the overdose deaths, you most likely see a lot of the heroin and fentanyl. Luckily we don’t have a problem with that around here,” he said. “I’m not going to say it’s not here, but we don’t have the problem that you see in other Midwestern states and big cities. We mainly see the meth, the marijuana, cocaine.”
Region II Human Services offers a medication-assisted treatment program, which uses medication management, evidence-based treatment and counseling to help people with opioid addiction.
For Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention System Coordinator Catiana Urrutia, the old adage rings true: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
“I think one of the most important things to remember is that when we’re talking about reducing drug-related deaths, it’s not telling people how to, quote, ‘Do drugs and alcohol safely,’ it goes much deeper than that — it’s talking to your kids and starting young so that we never even get to the point where we have to talk about drug-related deaths,” she said.
Urrutia has worked with Community Connections, an organization that brings agencies together with the community, for the last two-and-a-half years. In addition to prevention, she sees the programs in place in Nebraska as a contributing factor.
“When I talk with my colleagues from other states and we talk about what we’re doing, they’re always very surprised,” Urrutia said. “We have a monthly drug collection — that’s not a common thing. And to have that especially in such a rural area of the country is so awesome, and we’ve been having that for 10-plus years.”
However, the low numbers do not capture the situation for the whole state.
The Nebraska Panhandle has higher rates of drug-related deaths for women, and matches the statewide rate for men, according to the most recent data broken out from 2012-2016.
Deaths per 100,000 for men at that time statewide was 7.5, while the Panhandle saw 7.7 deaths. For women, the Panhandle had nine deaths compared to the statewide 7.5 deaths per 100,000 people.
For an area spanning 14,181 square miles and just under 88,0000 inhabitants, that meant 36 deaths, most by unspecified drugs.
Public health officials said it’s not entirely clear why the rates of death are higher in the Panhandle. Nicole Berosek, a community health educator for the Panhandle Public Health District, said the higher rates could stem from a combination of limited resources and higher usage, but it’s not cut and dry.
“These are all ‘maybes;’ it’s not for sure any of these,” she said. “As a whole, it feels like we are more rural, it could also be limited mental health providers that play into this too.”
The Rural Health Information Hub shows that increased drug use rates in rural areas stem from isolation and compounding factors like reduced access to mental health care, increased poverty and unemployment. A 2018 study at University of Nebraska-Lincoln led by sociologist Patrick Habecker found that drug access is the same in rural and urban areas of the state.
Federal and state grants have been increasing outreach, especially in regards to opioid usage in the Panhandle, Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority Coordinator Lisa Simmons said.
Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority contracts with the state to provide federal and state grants to communities. The funder has 12 partners in the Panhandle, stretching from Gordon to Sidney to provide the gamut of adult and youth services, according to Simmons.
In the Panhandle, 1,780 people reached out to those services from July 2019 to June 2020, and Simmons said she expects an increase in 2021. She asked if anyone is struggling to contact Region 1 at 308-635-3173.
Access to prevention, treatment and recovery options isn’t equal in rural areas of the state.
Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska in Scottsbluff is one of a handful of places that offers medication-assisted treatment (MAT) in the Panhandle, meaning people may have to travel miles to reach it.
Dr. Gage Strenski, who has been at Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska in Scottsbluff for five years, said
there are some limits, and that patients in western Nebraska would need to travel out of state to go to in-patient clinics.
“We don’t offer halfway housing or sober living services, and no residential in-patient services,” he said.