In 2017, the area that would soon house Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry’s one-of-a-kind chicken processing plant located on the outskirts of Fremont was nothing more than a cornfield.
Now, after two years of construction, the plant is slowly ramping up production to ultimately reach a goal of producing 2 million chickens a week.
In order to reach that goal, the plant has implemented innovative technology, some of which was designed specifically for the plant itself, to cut down on unnecessary labor and make processing more efficient.
“I’ve had engineers from across the world who have come and said, ‘You’re doing things here that I’ve never seen done before,’” LPP spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman said. “To see it come together the way it did, knowing that two years earlier we were in a cornfield, was pretty incredible.”
The 400-square-foot facility holds around 11 acres worth of space under its roof. The process begins with birds being brought into the plant from Costco’s poultry farmers around the area in baskets. There are about 50 chickens to each basket.
After being unloaded, the chickens are automatically moved to a large, dark climatization room that is temperature-controlled to help acclimate the birds and calm them down, Kolterman said.
These automated modules smoothly transport the birds throughout the room, rather than human workers. This helps prevent the birds from becoming agitated, Kolterman said.
“We try to make the chickens extremely comfortable,” she said. “Once the operation starts, everything is automated.”
Once operation begins, the chickens move through a tunnel-like stunning system. The stunning process slowly introduces carbon dioxide while gradually reducing oxygen.
Kolterman said the seven-to-eight-minute process is painless for the birds.
“It’s a very slow process,” she said. “They basically fall asleep.”
From there, the chickens are hung manually onto hooks to be dispatched. It’s one of few jobs that require manual labor, Kolterman said.
“That’s one of the harder jobs,” she said. “There are certain things where manual labor is necessary.”
Kolterman said she sometimes comes to this station to hang chickens for an hour. It’s a workout, but she said it’s fun once she finds her rhythm.
“It’s a great upper body workout,” Kolterman said. “We kind of make it a fun time back here.”
Once chickens move down through the kill room to be dispatched and de-feathered, the baskets the birds arrived in return to where they were unloaded to go through a unique process.
Empty baskets move through a one-of-a-kind automated stunning machine to be cleaned. Additionally, each truck that unloads chickens goes through its own sanitation process before departing.
“Traditionally, other companies don’t wash trucks as often,” Kolterman said. “We do it after every trip.”
After the birds are killed, they move through an automatic machine that picks feathers off. Then, the chickens move through a 200-foot steam bath that removes the rest of the feathers.
The birds receive a visual inspection from three employees to look for any bumps and bruises.
“Other than three people inspecting, there is nobody else in the room,” Kolterman said.
From there, the birds have their feet cut halfway through in preparation for the next area.
Once the chickens reach second processing, the birds move through a machine that automatically cuts the remainder of the feet and transfers the bird onto a new, color-coded hook.
It’s an “industry toy” developed specifically for the plant that Kolterman said showcases how the complex has been able to find more efficient and less labor-intensive ways to process product.
“This used to be a manual process that took around eight to 10 people,” she said.
As chickens move through an evisceration machine, their internal organs are matched up to the corresponding chicken via the color-coded hooks. This is all done autonomously and allows visual inspectors to identify potential imperfections.
Finally, birds are air-chilled for around three-and-a-half hours to complete first processing.
“We air-chill rather than water-chill, which is more traditionally done,” Kolterman said. “It’s more friendly for the environment.”
The chickens then move on to second-processing, where they are divided between rotisserie chickens and other cuts.
Kolterman said roughly 40% of all chickens become rotisserie chickens, while the remaining chickens are broken up into popular cuts such as thighs, breasts and tenders.
The area is largely automated, allowing machines to do most of the hard work such as deboning and packaging.
However, certain areas demand a human touch. For example, trimmers meticulously cut away fat from thighs and breasts before they are packaged and workers manually tie together rotisserie chickens.
“These people are wizards at their jobs,” Kolterman said.
Technology clearly plays a major role in the efficient production of these birds, however, the human element of production hasn’t taken a backseat.
The plant has hired 700 employees so far in the midst of its scaling-up process. The 45-week plan, which began in September when the plant first started processing chickens, will ultimately bring in 1,000 employees to work at the plant.
Kolterman said the jobs that have been lost to automation, like breast deboning, have been mostly undesirable jobs that have led to high turnover.
“Eliminating those positions is just the right thing to do,” she said. “Labor is in short supply anywhere in the world. Any time you can get a machine, you can raise the quality of the job and skill set, which can lead to higher wages.”
Kolterman said this means more highly skilled positions available to technicians and engineers become available.
For engineer Robert Phillips, the plant’s first four months in operation have been relatively smooth.
“I’ve been through a couple different startups, and this is one of the smoother installs that I’ve seen,” he said. “I’ve seen some really smooth startups and some really catastrophic ones.”
As the plant continues its ramp-up period, Phillips and Kolterman agreed that one of their biggest goals is to continue to identify potential obstacles that may hinder productivity.
“Our goal for this entire facility is to look for the newest innovation to mitigate the problems you would find in the workforce,” Kolterman said.