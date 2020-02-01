The emerald ash borer is here to stay in Fremont for the foreseeable future.
The invasive species, no longer than a half-inch and an eighth-inch wide, has spread throughout the country since it was first detected in Detroit in 2002.
The beetle, which originates from Asia, has become responsible for the death of hundreds of millions of ash trees in North America and has cost property owners and municipalities millions of dollars to treat and remove infected trees.
The emerald ash borer only attacks ash trees, slowly thinning out the tree's canopy while larvae consume the vascular make-up of the tree, according to Kim Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department.
"Essentially, the tree suffocates," she said in an email. "Most of the EAB activity is behind the bark and can go unseen for a long time."
Evidence of the species progressing into the state was first found in June 2016, prompting the parks and recreation department to develop a plan for the invasive species when it would ultimately make its arrival into Dodge County.
Because of this, the Emerald Ash Borer Plan was introduced to the Fremont City Council in February 2018. The plan promised to create an inventory of around 900 ash trees located in the right-of-ways between the street and sidewalks, under electrical lines and located in parks.
It also planned to create a 10-year schedule of existing ash trees to be removed by year, trees scheduled for replacement by year and the type of tree to be planted by year.
The plan was unanimously adopted by the city council in April 2018, giving the City a plan for the imminent arrival of the destructive bug.
Just four months later, evidence of the emerald ash borer was discovered by certified arborist Kevin Popken and his business partner in early August in several trees north of the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area along U.S. Highway 30.
Less than two years after the emerald ash borer was discovered, the City has removed 29 infected trees from its parks and right-of-ways. Koski said the parks and recreation department hasn't been able to solely focus on removing because of staffing issues.
"We have a two-person crew and I don't see it growing any time soon," she said. "We do the best we can with what we have and tackle each obstacle one day at a time."
Koski said the parks and recreation department removes trees once they become infected and hazardous. Focusing solely on ash tree removal would turn staff away from other issues, she said.
"If we devoted all of our time to removing the ash trees, other tree calls would be put on hold and sometimes there is a situation such as a branch that fell on a vehicle or a cracked tree that needs immediate attention," Koski said.
The parks and recreation department has budgeted out funds to contract work to do a complete tree inventory for the City. Koski said the work is too much for the department's stretched staff.
"It's too big of a job for the City's two-person crew," she said. "The inventory will give us information on the type of tree, location and condition."
Koski said the emerald ash borer has slowly progressed through the country through the movement of infested nursery stock, firewood, wood chips and wooden packing crates.
Prior to Dodge County being placed in a quarantine, she said the City would sell wood chips from ash trees and allow citizens to cut firewood for free.
"When Dodge County was put into the EAB quarantine, both of these things stopped happening," she said. "As the quarantine becomes more widespread, we will be checking to see if we can resume allowing firewood to be cut and using wood chips/mulch in the near future."
The City doesn't remove trees that lie on private property, but it has created a disposal site for ash trees that have been removed from a private property. Residents also have the option to treat their trees to prevent infection.
Popken, the owner of local business Lawngevity Lawn and Tree, said there are two options available to those interested in treating their trees. Popken, who also serves as president of the Nebraska Arborist Association, said the best preventative treatment available is emamectin benzoate.
Emamectin benzoate is more effective at preventing the emerald ash borer from invading compared to its competitor, imidachloprid, Popken said.
"That is ideally the one people should be using. Imidachloprid is cheaper but the other is vastly more effective," he said. "Imidachloprid will only work on certain type of bores, so it leaves the tree rather exposed to other bores."
Popken said he is currently conducting plenty of treatments for ash trees, as removals often come on a case-by-case basis. He said the effects of an infected tree will not become immediately apparent, but over time the safety of the tree and surrounding area could become compromised.
Trees can often remain dead for a long period of time without posing any danger to the surrounding area, but that's not the case for the ash tree. Ash trees can fall quickly after they die, a potentially catastrophic outcome.
The safety of the ash tree within the landscape is the biggest concern, Popken said.
"The loss of the tree and the hazard it presents is the biggest hazard," he said. "It's a concern for people and property."
Currently, Popken said Dodge County is on the frontlines of the emerald ash borer invasion. Currently, 36 states have been impacted by the species, with Colorado being the furthest west state affected.
Emerald ash borers can't fly, so the only way they transported is through the transportation of ash bark or firewood. Popken said the bug can even be transported via the grille of a vehicle.
Koski said the City is trying to mitigate the problem by replacing fallen ash trees with a different variety of tree. However, she said as long as the ash tree is around, the emerald ash borer will always be around.
"I don't see the EAB being eradicated," she said. "It's here as long as we have ash trees for it to feed on."