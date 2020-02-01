Oscar Duran said before he bought his house at 445 N. Broad St. with his wife, he was drawn to Fremont’s potential of its downtown.
“I’ve been in the main downtowns of Nebraska, and we’re in the top three in terms of natural beauty, so why don’t more people live down here?” he said. “And I’m not the only one who’s asked that, it’s definitely an ongoing question. Now, what we’re going to talk about is how people are going to live down here.”
According to Duran, who is owner of the consulting group Black Sailboat, every upper-level housing unit in downtown is occupied, with the exception of one that was recently bought. He said he estimates there to be close to a dozen units in the area.
“The fact of it is, there’s a lot of vacancy for upper-level units in the buildings down here,” he said.
With low apartment availability in the downtown area, especially along Main Street, there has been a recent push to revitalize interest in living in the area.
Kelly Gentrup, Dodge County housing program manager for the Greater Fremont Development Council, said there are at least 30 units being considered for improvements or expansion projects in the downtown area.
“There is a huge interest in options but there is a need for rehab and renovations to match the interest levels,” she said.
Black Sailboat, which opened in 2018, holds its offices on the lower floor of Duran’s building.
“We do community development, and one of those pieces is strategic property development,” he said. “So I’ve been having conversations with a couple property owners of downtown buildings for the last four years in terms of how we can start doing some of these things.”
Duran has spent 10 years working on community development, including communities in Omaha, where he lived prior to Fremont. He is currently working with three clients on downtown apartment units and has three more in the pipeline.
When he started renovation on his own building, Duran said he was told that the City of Fremont might be difficult to work with, but he said he found the opposite.
“There were historically some barriers that we had to push through, but I can say the City has been a fantastic partner in terms of getting it done and learning what we need to do and in terms of, everybody needs to talk about what things in the Uniform Development Code can be adjusted or approached different so we can actually get some housing here,” he said. “Because they’re expensive.”
Jennifer Dam, director of planning for the City of Fremont, said she’s glad to see new living options coming to downtown Fremont.
“Various levels of housing in downtown areas support the revitalization of downtown areas,” she said. “And you’ll find it in Lincoln and in Omaha and other towns as well that a lot of people of various ages like to live in apartments downtown because it’s close to entertainment, close to shopping and kind of gives a cool vibe.”
Dam said the downtown area was discussed in the City’s last comprehensive plan, which will see an update in the near future.
The downtown area is an area that I want to see addressed in the plan, and I think that mixed uses is a component that needs to be addressed,” she said. “I could see an opportunity in the future for a downtown redevelopment plan, but that has not been budgeted or envisioned on the City side at this point in time.”
Gentrup said she wants to see more diversity in housing throughout Fremont.
“There’s going to be a decent mix of opportunities for residents who love the walkable downtown flow and those who want to be near our commercial corridor of 23rd Street or other major neighborhood corridors,” she said. “A lot of these work and commercial amenities and educational facilities are the primary draw.”
Ryan Durant is the developer of the Lofts @ 505, a development project that will bring 24 apartment units to the 505 Building on Main Street. The building has long been vacant, and has just recently found occupation with the apartments and the new 505 Brewing Company.
With the project, Durant said he sees it as the “missing middle housing” for the young professional workforce
“It’s not like your high-end market rate deal, it’s not a low-income, affordable deal,” he said. “It’s kind of those middle-of-the-road folks, and I think we’ve been missing that as a society, not just Fremont.”
Durant said other communities like Omaha are having conversations about providing housing for people of middle-income.
“I know for sure that seniors are even considering that transition, just to get out of a house that they don’t necessarily want to be in a big house anymore,” he said. “It’s a cool opportunity, I think, for Fremont.”
Durant said downtown Fremont has provided an opportunity for the Lofts @ 505 to address this issue.
“I think we could have folks that are a new police officer working for the police station a couple blocks away or a teacher that just moved to town,” he said. “The thing is, it’s just going to provide a unique scenario for downtown to actually have some more bodies down there to help keep things active.”
Gentrup said the GFDC wants to focus more on workforce-friendly living situations, rather than middle-income situations. But even so, she said she’s seen that downtown revitalization has peaked and has manifested a new resurgence.
“People want to live in a place that is tied to their personal interests and are centric to the amenities they desire for them and their families,” she said. “We would consider this a non-class or income basis, as the most vibrant places in downtown or elsewhere seem to find a way to merge the differing income levels.”
Duran said although a majority of the units in downtown Fremont are affordable, their small size has been an issue.
“I really want to compete price point-wise with what folks are going to pay for an apartment anywhere in other parts of town,” he said.
Duran said he’s often heard from people who don’t believe that Fremont has a market for people who want to live downtown.
“Some of them say, ‘People with kids aren’t going to want to live there,’ he said. “Well, I have three kids. And I know I’m not the only one, but statistically, we’re a large-sized community, we can’t be the only family who wants to live downtown.”
Moving forward, Duran said he wants to see the City continue to have a flexible code for development work. When fixing the roof of his building, he said funds from the second round of the City’s facade improvement grants made it possible to get help for some of the project.
“That was a huge help, and I think another third round of that, specifically geared to kind of push some of these vacant units is going to be really beneficial,” he said. “The next thing I think we’re going to need to really focus on is how do we activate more of the commercial spaces.”
Since starting the project, Durant said he’s been approached by other building owners about opportunities with upper-living units.
“I think this definitely will spur people’s interest,” he said. “Some people will probably be skeptical, because there’s always those people, but I think downtown Fremont really does have a lot to offer.”
Fremont’s downtown will benefit long-term from the commercial appeal and resurgence due to options like the Lofts @ 505, Gentrup said.
“But this isn’t the only piece to a sustained housing cycle,” she said. “As homes age, we have to rehab our housing stock and plan for growth and infill opportunities. Long-term, our housing interests will be tied to our employment industries and entrepreneurial clustered developments.”
Dam said she’s looking forward to the work being done to provide more housing for downtown.
“I think if it’s what you see similar to Lincoln and Omaha and other communities, there’s a wide range of individuals who are interested in living downtown, from people who are elderly to the young college students,” she said. “And then it would be something that would really help continue to vitalize downtown.”
Durant said at the end of the day, housing in downtown is the next “big thing” and needs to happen naturally to keep things moving forward.
“I think it’s important the City recognizes that, and the businesses understand that it’ll definitely be a change for downtown Fremont, but I think it’ll be a positive one,” he said. “Will there be some hiccups here and there? Sure. But we’ll work through those.”
Even with the new housing projects, Duran said he wanted to highlight the efforts from local people to revitalize apartment living in downtown Fremont.
“This has taken a lot of work, and a lot of people have held on for a while,” he said. “But you’re seeing some new blood and new innovation down here and a lot of local folks, so I think that’s great.”