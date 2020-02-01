As more businesses have moved their facilities to Fremont, the city has seen an increased housing demand.
It’s an issue that has been acknowledged by Mayor Scott Getzschman and other members of the City.
According to a 2017 Dodge County Housing Study prepared for the Greater Fremont Development Council, 1,148 units in Fremont were in need of rehabilitation, for an estimated cost of over $42 million. Nearly 150 were in need of demolition.
But several ongoing housing developments are looking to alleviate this crisis, whether it’s through new construction of houses, a new apartment complex or the revitalization of an old building for apartments
Here’s a look at seven of these developments — Morningside Crossing, Ritz Lake, Gallery 23 East, Fountain Springs Estates, SunRidge Place, Morningside Pointe and the Lofts @ 505 — and where they stand today.
•••••
The Morningside Crossing development, located in the southeast part of town near the intersection of U.S. Highway 275 and Morningside Road, will include Fremont Commons, a luxury apartment complex.
About half of the 34-acre development will include the 324-unit apartment building, while the other half will be either commercial land to sell or the construction of a strip center to lease, said Spencer Lombardo of Access Commercial.
“The first tenant will move in on May 1 to phase one,” he said. “And we expect that because of the high demand for housing, that that should be completely leased by September.”
Morningside Crossing was approved by the city council in September 2018, with construction beginning the next month.
Lombardo is one of the developers on the project along with Ben Muilenburg and Con Muilenburg. He said the development is currently in phase one of three phases, with each phase constructing 108 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
“So we’ll have a mix of those units,” Lombardo said. “And we also have detached garages and storm shelters, which is something a lot of apartments don’t have.”
Phase one also includes the construction of a luxury clubhouse, Lombardo said.
“It will have an exercise facility, a resort-style pool and a dog park,” he said. “There’ll be a big open area where parties can be hosted, and we have a full bar that we may open up on the weekends in the summer or it can be rented.”
Once a phase gets around 50% occupation, Lombardo said the project will move on to the next phase.
Construction on the project has gone well, Lombardo said, as the lowering of lumber prices occurred as it was being bid out.
“We were able to add granite countertops to all of the units, which was kind of a last-minute switch,” he said. “So that’s a nice amenity that we were able to add.”
Currently, Lombardo said Fremont Commons is bringing new people to the city, as well as people in town looking to upgrade. He said units are going fast, making it necessary for people to put down a deposit soon if they are interested.
Lombardo said he doesn’t believe there are that many options when it comes to luxury apartments in Fremont.
“Ours are priced higher, but it is probably a couple hundred-dollar upgrade to move from a 20-year-old apartment to move to a brand-new apartment, depending on where they’re at,” he said. “And we think that a lot of existing Fremont folks will come to us for an upgrade, for some nice amenities.”
***
The Ritz Lake development is currently under construction around the lake, located north of town near the intersection of Road 24 and T Road.
The 160-acre development, approved by the city council in November 2013, is projected to have around 120 residential lots, said Greg Hall, real estate representative for the development.
“Everybody has really big lots, lot of room between your neighbors,” he said. “So it’s projected to be your high-end, low-density developments around the city of Fremont there.
The project is currently in its first phase, which plans to construct 50 lots near the water and 26 off-lake lots, which are meant to be more affordable due to their size and location, Hall said.
“There’s kind of a mix of price ranges that you can go in there,” he said. “So you don’t have to be super high-end on the lake; you can get into the development at a little bit more affordable rate as well.”
The lots are non-builder attached, which Hall said means that potential residents can bring in their own builder to construct the house, as opposed to being limited on floor plans.
“You don’t have to use a pre-designated builder,” he said. “So it gives people a lot more freedom of design of how they want their house to look at the end of the project, which is somewhat unique for a lot of developments.”
Hall said the plans must first be approved by the development’s architectural committee before construction starts.
“There could be some house that someone’s going to live in for potentially the rest of their life, if not, a very big chunk of their life there,” he said. “So we want them to have that flexibility to be able to design their house the way they want it to be and not have as many restrictions as to what kind of floor plans they can use out there.”
The houses will also include finished walkout basements, which Hall said the development was able to do due to its higher location.
“Whereas a lot of other areas of Fremont have trouble with water tables and floodplains, we don’t have any of those issues because the developers took a lot of extra time and planning to build the whole development up to a higher elevation to prevent any future problems like that, which is what, in my opinion, makes our development very unique and stand apart from a lot of the other developments that are happening in Fremont,” he said.
But as far as development is concerned, phase one is complete, with the streets, water mains and sewer mains fully constructed. Hall said phase two will be an extension of everything that’s there.
But the second phase of the Ritz Lake development doesn’t have plans to start any time soon, Hall said.
“It’s just kind of whenever we reach a certain capacity on the first phase, then that will need more residential lots available, that’s when the second phase will kick in,” he said. “But it’s a pretty new development, so it’ll be a couple more years down the road still before that second phase comes to fruition.”
Prior to the project, the man-made, sand-bottom lake was used as mining, not unlike other man-made lakes in the state, Hall said.
“Then a few years back, that’s when the mining operation kind of got as much as they could out of there,” he said. “But it was always in the future plans to make it a lake development, so as they were digging the hole, they kind of did it in a way that encompassed the shape we were hoping for out there.”
Hall said the development has seen people moving from within the city, as well as a small contingency of people who work in the west Omaha district.
“They lived outside of Fremont, moved to our development and then commute back and forth to work still,” he said. “So it’s been a good mixture of providing new housing for pre-existing Fremont residents, as well as bringing in new residents to the city as well.”
***
Additional lakeside housing can be found at Gallery 23 East, which is undergoing development at the intersection of U.S. Highway 275 and 23rd Street as it turns into U.S. Highway 30 on the northeast side of town.
Kristina Young-Philbin, said the 115-acre mixed-use development project plans to add 178 homes around a new man-made lake.
“We also have premium lots that have lake views that are not on the lake, and then standard lots that are off of the lake as well,” she said. “So three different price points of home sites, which is nice and making it more of an affordable residential neighborhood than what you normally see on lake communities out there today.”
The land for Gallery 23 was purchased by developers Mike Cosentino and Bill Cosentino in December 2016. It held a groundbreaking ceremony in September 2017.
The area for the project has been deemed buildable as phase one begins with 78 home sites. Two homes have already been listed for sale and a model home will be ready in Februrary, Young-Philbin said.
“There are going to be another 100 home sites in phase two, when it comes on, but phase two doesn’t have the availability of the lake lots,” she said. “So if people want the lake lots, they’ve got to jump on in phase one here.”
In another part of the neighborhood, Young-Philbin said 13 three- and four-plex, two-story units are being built.
“So it really is just giving people the affordability of everything,” she said. “You want a villa product, you want a townhome product, you want to live on the lake, you just want a regular home off of the lake. It’s giving all sort of different product and different price points for the residential side.”
Gallery 23 also plans to have commercial areas, with RTG Medical planning on putting a building by the lake.
“There’s several businesses showing interest, whether they’re restaurants or strip malls or things like that that are looking at coming in,” Young-Philbin said. There’s even been talk of dance studios, gas stations, things like that.”
The development also plans to soon have a multi-family apartment. Details on the project have not been finalized, Young-Philbin said.
With Gallery 23, Young-Philbin said the area will provide a “live here, work here, stay here, swim here” experience for its residents.
“Because how often do you have an area where you can literally build your home across the street from where your place of business is and not have to leave your community for simple things, whether it’s going to the doctor if there’s a doctor’s office right there in the retail space or going to get gas?”
Most of all, Young-Philbin said she wanted to stress the affordability and the flexibility with the pricing on Gallery 23.
“The biggest thing for me is that you can’t build a new home backing up to a lake right now anywhere between Omaha and Fremont for a house price point of under $700,000,” she said. “And that’s what makes Gallery 23 so unique, is that you can still build a $350,000 home and back up to a lake and have a beach.”
***
Fountain Springs Estates, located at 905 E. 29th St. on the north side of Fremont, aims to provide apartment living for people ages 55 and over.
The apartment complex will include nine buildings on an 11-acre parcel of land, with 24 units in each for a total of 216 units.
The project is currently in phase two, which is expected to be finished by Dec. 31, and buildings are still under construction, according to a redevelopment contract.
The complex’s units will average around 1,000 square feet, with both one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two- and three-bedroom duplexes available to rent.
The units will include a washer and dryer, as well as kitchens with a refrigerator, stove and garbage disposal. Residents can park in one of 110 private garages, and storm shelters will be available as well.
Fountain Springs will also include a community room, gazebo and trail and sidewalk extensions.
Robert Fields of Anew Development, which is developing the project, told the city council in August that the new complex would bring new families into Fremont as people leave their homes for Fountain Springs.
“They’ll be attending the schools, attending the churches and shopping in the city,” he told them. “Well, at the same time, we’ve been able to keep the senior demographic here. That’s very important.”
***
The SunRidge Place development is planned for near the intersection of Military Avenue and Luther Road in east Fremont.
The project, which is being developed by Don Peterson and Associates, consists of 65 acres and plans to have 218 residential lots and four commercial lots. The first phase includes 56 of the residential lots and all of the commercial lots, Don Peterson President Jennifer Bixby said.
“As far as timing for buyers, anyone who maybe wants a new construction home this year, we are ready to start taking orders for new homes,” she said. “We have a number of different floor plans ready to go, and they will be ready for them to move into in 2020.”
The project was approved by the city council in June 2018, with ground being broken in May 2019. This is the eighth subdivision Don Peterson has worked on, said Marlin Brabec, chairman of its board.
Phase one’s infrastructure has been completed for the development, Bixby said. So far, 16 of the residential lots and three of the commercial lots have been sold, with four of the houses under construction.
Brabec said the location of the neighborhood is excellent, with schools, churches and the Fremont Splash Station. Bixby said the houses that are going up now are in a very attractive price range.
“I think that some people envisioned very small, less desirable homes,” she said. “And I think now that we see what’s being built there, I think there’s a change in people’s attitudes about how nice the subdivision’s going to be.”
Part of the development also includes a model home, which is currently under construction, Bixby said.
“That will be ready for potential buyers to walk through this summer, and people can see finishes and choose their finishes from that model and purchase the custom home from that model,” she said.
One of SunRidge’s commercial lots will be used by a company that is planning on downsizing, making it the perfect location, Brabec said. A future resident of the development recently moved to the city, Bixby said, with this being his first home.
“We envision that a lot of these houses will be from people moving from an older house, maybe with a one-car garage into something that has a two-car garage and a ranch-style house,” Brabec said. “But the market will decide. The market always decides how things are going to work.”
Brabec said paving is in except for the addition of one lane on the entrance off of Military and a cul-de-sac. The City is also working on giving power to the development, he said.
With the City’s changing of zoning and land usage in 2018, Brabec said it took a little longer than normal to start the project. Bixby said it’s also been at the mercy of Mother Nature.
“I think we’re still within the timeframe we expected,” she said. “Initially, regarding the construction, we thought phase one would last a couple of years before we were ready to move on to phase two, and we’re still in that first year.”
Bixby said she believes Don Peterson has done a great job of designing homes for all kinds of needs and wants, which he said will even gear toward the younger generation.
“We have two-stories, we have split-levels, we have a lot of ranch options, townhomes,” she said. “So we really have a home for everyone in SunRidge.”
***
Morningside Pointe, also developed by Don Peterson, is planned for construction near the intersection of Luther and Morningside roads.
The mixed-usage area consists of about 83 acres. There are 32 townhome lots planned for along Kate Avenue, as well as 26 single-family lots.
“They’re generous lot sizes there and have easy access to Omaha, which is nice,” Bixby said.
The project was approved by the city council in August 2018. Bixby said streets have been finished and most of the infrastructure is in.
“There will be some dirt brought in so that project is ready for new homes to have their basement poured this spring,” she said. “Houses can be done as early as summer 2020, so it’s ready to go.”
***
The Lofts @ 505 will occupy the long-vacant 505 Building, located at 505 N. Main. Along with the addition of 24 units, the building will also hold the 505 Brewing Company.
Ryan Durant is one of the developers for the project along with Jeff Carpenter. He said he hopes for the project to start construction in May.
“We’re thinking probably, for the apartment side, looking about 12 months for completion,” he said. “There might be some floors or units available prior to that, it’s just really hard to say at this point.”
The Lofts @ 505 will include four studio apartments, 16 one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom apartments. Durant said the building will provide affordable housing for the downtown area.
The GFDC received LB840 funding from the City to create the Here We Grow Homes Fund, which allowed for the creation of the project. The development recently held a press conference and nail-tapping ceremony last December.
The lower area of the building will host 505 Brewing, a brewery that is currently being planned by Shawn Morrow and Tim Gesell.
The development recently had the first part of its process to obtain historic tax credits approved by History Nebraska, formally the Nebraska State Historical Society.
Durant said this is the first part of the process, which also includes submitting the second part within the next couple of weeks.
“That one’s a little bit more detailed,” he said. “So they have to actually go through the plans and review everything and make sure we’re in compliance with the program and the architects. That’s really what they kind of focus a lot of their time on, is making sure that their requirements are met.”
As soon as the development gets approval on the second part, Durant said construction will soon begin.
“Once they approve that, it’s like, now you’re able to actually move forward and start spending dollars,” he said. “Because the dollars that we’re going to be putting back into the building are eligible costs that we can get reimbursed through the credit program.”
Durant said the project will go out to bid in March and award one in probably late April or early May. He also said 505 Brewing wants to open in time for Oktoberfest.
“In a dream world, that would be great, but I think it’s probably stretching it,” Durant said. “There’s just work to be done, so if we start in May, that’s a pretty short window to get everything done that we need to get done.”
With the 505 Building being vacant for years, Durant said he was excited to get that area of downtown up and on its feet again.
“It sounds like there’s some other great things going in downtown too,” he said, “so it’s just an exciting time to really be starting this in Fremont, in downtown specifically.”