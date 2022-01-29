PROGRESS 2022: Girls wrestling is on the rise and now is on the main stage

Sometime in the mid-afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 19, Nebraska state history will be made.

For the first time in state history, two female competitors will jog out to a mat at the CHI Health Center, draped in fog as a laser show bounces around the area, their names boomed to the legions of wrestling fans in attendance of the largest wrestling meet in the state.

The spotlight will fall on the first as her seasonal accolades are announced to the scores of wrestling fans in the attendance. Her competitor will get the same treatment - the same treatment their male counterpart got to experience for a half a century.

The victor of the match will be the first of firsts on that historic February day - a state champion.

Not an unofficial state title as the trail blazers prior to her took home, but a bona fide state championship won against a fellow female wrestler, recognized by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

Girls' high school wrestling isn’t a new concept. Thirty-three states have sanctioned the sport at the high school level since 1998 - Hawaii being the first, followed by Texas in 1999.

It wasn’t until April of 2019 that the proposal first came into the limelight in Nebraska at an NSAA board meeting.

By May of 2020, girls wrestling had been promoted from emerging sport to fully sanctioned, passing unanimously.

The winter prior, the second unofficial girls wrestling tournament was held in York by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association.

The event included 64 schools and 178 participants, a rise from 2019's tally of 37 schools and 115 girls.

Nationally, girls wrestling saw an increase of 27.5% according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations in 2019.

The Fremont girls wrestling team started with four members - Madison Martinez, Tawnie Escamilla, Abby Beeck and Abby Wimer - back in 2019.

Martinez rose to the pinnacle in that first year, claiming the 240 lbs. crown as junior, then finished runner-up in the weight class as a senior.

Both Escamilla and Beeck, who went on to sign with the Hastings wrestling program, earned third-place finishes that first year.

“These girls worked extremely hard and they embraced the grind of wrestling, but they never had a chance to experience the state championships as a competitor, but it’s because of these girls, and so many others, that we now have a NSAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament," said Fremont head coach Ben Wilcox, who oversees both the boys and the girls teams.

The early adoption and success by Fremont led to a steady growth of the program as the original four blossomed into 14 in 2020 and now sits at 19 in 2021.

"Throughout the season our girls have been and continue to be coachable, reliable, and dedicated," Wilcox said. "They are pioneers in the sport of girls wrestling, and as coaches, we are thankful to have the opportunity to work with these trailblazers."

Eny Bravo was part of that second wave of Tiger wrestlers, joining as a junior in 2020. Bravo tested the waters of soccer, basketball and softball as a child, but nothing ever clicked with her. That changed when she joined the wrestling program.

“I finally found something that I could advance really well in,” Bravo said.

As a junior, she finished sixth in the state.

“Last year was Eny’s first year of wrestling and she had a strong finish to her junior year by earning a state medal,” Wilcox said. “As a senior, she continues to improve in addition to being a team leader.”

She’s hoping to duplicate that medal stand performance in her final year in a Tiger singlet in front of the audience at the CHI Health Center.

“It kind of seems like we are coming to equals,” Bravo said.

Tracing Fremont's girls wrestling lineage back further puts the spotlight on Gabby Weyhrich.

Weyhrich got to experience the growth of women's wrestling from inside the sport, growing from a budding youth wrestler all the way up to competing for a spot for the U.S. National team.

"When I was younger, it was always kind of big in kids club, there were always little girls at kids club, but throughout the years more middle schoolers and high school girls wanted to try the sport," she said. "It started getting more accepted the more people saw it."

From 2010 to 2013, Weyhrich excelled for the Fremont boys wrestling team, qualifying for the Class A state tournament as a freshman.

"I had grown up wrestling guys, that was normal to me," Weyhrich said.

While she credits competing against boys to strengthening her mental toughness, the cross-gender competition put a damper on her postseason success.

"The only thing I thought about since the time I started wrestling, when I was really young, just like my brothers, I wanted to be a state champion," Weyhrich said. "I would do really well all the way up to high school, then once I started competing against basically these young men, I hated to admit it back then, but if I wasn’t at 106, it was going to be really hard to compete and get that goal of being a state champion."

That's one of things that excited Weyhrich about seeing her home state fully back girls wrestling - the chance for girls to achieve those state aspirations against other female wrestlers.

"I am excited and in a way, I’m jealous because I wish I would have had that opportunity," Weyhrich said. "Like dang, that would have been so cool to reach the dream of being a four-time state champion. I am so happy that I got to be one of the trailblazers that paved the way."

Weyhrich credited Wilcox for believing in her in high school.

“From the beginning, he believed in me and was a supporter of women’s wrestling.”

Weyhrich's desire to continue the sport that she loved coincided with the growth of the sport at the collegiate level. She became one of the founding members of the McKendree State women's wrestling program as part of its first recruiting class.

"I was on a girls team where I felt kind of normal in a sense," Weyhrich said. "I wasn’t just that weird girl that wrestled, I was alongside 30 other women that loved wrestling."

As a Bearcat, the Fremont-native went on to be a WCWA national finalist in 2018, at 116 pounds and competed with Junior Pan American team in 2014, representing the United States in Toronto. She now is an assistant women’s wrestling coach for McKendree, one of over 100 colleges ranging from junior colleges to the NAIA level to NCAA Division I to offer women’s wrestling.

In Nebraska, five colleges offer women’s wrestling including Midland, Hastings, Doane, York and Chadron.

More girls wrestling in high school has deepened and widened the talent pool.

“A lot of them are starting in high school or middle school and they are so hungry to learn,” Weyhrich said. “They want to get as good as they can and fast and most of them are athletes, so they are getting super good, super quick. It’s making the recruiting process fun. There are maybe girls that didn’t wrestle their whole lives, but they just started and are diamonds in the rough.”

The beauty of wrestling is that all it requires is work. There are no prerequisites to get into the sport.

"Our approach as coaches is to treat and train our girls the same way we treat and train our boys," Wilcox said. "If a person wants to compete in this sport, we see them as wrestlers, regardless if they are a boy or a girl."

Having incorporated inexperienced boys since the inception of the program, it was a quick process to onboard any new girls wrestlers that wanted to join the program.

"We always start with foundational work for everybody, even if it’s just review and then as we get to the midpoint of the season, we’ll show more advanced techniques and figure out where people fall," said Fremont assistant coach Dillon Grossman.

Fremont senior EJ Moarcker is a shining example of that.

She had never played any sport prior to signing up for wrestling in her final year as a high school student.

“I went into a bunch of PE classes throughout the last four years and I just kept taking them and I learned that I really loved working out,” said Moarcker.

So on a whim, she signed up to fill her time during the winter months.

“It seemed like it would fit me as a person because I like to rough around with people and I was told I have the right build for it and it just sounded like a lot of fun,” Moarcker said.

The first day of practice cemented the senior that going out for the sport was the right decision.

“I was thrown around a lot and I didn’t get any pins and a bunch of people pinned me,” Moarcker said. “I wanted to keep going until I pinned someone.”

The 235-pounder has certainly succeeded at that.

The first match of her career ended in a minute and 43 seconds with Moarcker claiming a pinfall victory. Since then, her record has grown to 9-3, with two of those loses coming in the first tournament she entered.

“I’ve never really succeeded at something like this before,” Moarcker said.

The senior most recently completed an undefeated tournament, knocking off the No. 3 and No. 1 wrestler in the state at the Weeping Water Invitational to place first.

"She is not exactly going out as a three-sport athlete, so a lot of this is new to her, the winning, getting her hand raised," said Fremont assistant coach Cooper Self. "A lot of it is just us telling her, hey, you're hitting really great moves in the room, you can do that out here on the mat."

Fremont freshman Kylie Sullivan came in knowing a thing or two about wrestling, having wrestled since she was in sixth grade.

"My older brother wrestled and I saw him and thought that was pretty cool," Sullivan said. "I have some emotional issues and so I thought this would be a good way to take out my anger and stuff. I joined and really liked it, so I kept up with it and it’s helped me a lot."

Prior to this year, Sullivan, who was also a reserve linebacker for Bergan's state championship football team this fall, had only been on boys teams while competing on the mat.

"It makes me feel accepted as a girl in a male-dominated sport and it makes me feel like there are more like me, who started from a place where not many people wanted you to wrestle," Sullivan said on competing on an all-girls squad.

The NWSCA tournament held for the past two years had a beautiful, grassroots feel. Even in an year with limited attendance, the York High School gym was filled to the brim and bursting with energy and excitement.

But a center court mat in a high school gym couldn't hold a candle to the spectacle that is an arena packed with fans of the sport from across the 93 counties watching champions get crowned.

For the male wrestlers, that was always the case - their success were played out on the biggest of stages. Now, for the first time, so to will the girls.

"For the girls that do qualify for state, they will be making history," Wilcox said. "They will be the first girls ever to compete at the first-ever NSAA girls state wrestling tournament. When I stop and think about the importance of this event, girls like Gabby, Madison, Tawnie, and Abby come to mind."

