‘Pull in for prayer’ — Lincoln group offers drive-thru encouragement

Every Sunday and Wednesday, and sometimes other days, too, the Rev. Renee Massie and her team stand along O Street. They camp out close enough to the street that those driving the cars whizzing past can see them wave.

This day, it’s hot outside. With the sun beaming down in its high-noon position, members of the group have a cooler full of water bottles to hand out. Sometimes they have food, Massie says. But on days when it’s 90 degrees and above, it’s ice-cold beverages for everyone.

Besides the water, food and bright smiles, those who choose to stop are here for something else.

“Pull in for prayer and encouragement.”

Drivers on the busy stretch of O Street near 44th Street are the “anybody and everybody” the team says this is for.

“Everybody's going through something,” Massie said. “Everybody has some kind of weight on their shoulders.”

Walkers and bikers stop, too. Addicts, non-religious folks and school teachers. People driving back from hospital visits, struggling to make ends meet or simply facing a lull. The group sees a little bit of everything.

Some days it’s busy; others not so much.

Cars pull into the parking lot of their meeting space, Zion International Ministries, from the westbound lanes between the Kwik Stop and a vacant Taco Bell. Massie is the associate pastor of the church, which she said has about 50 active members.

For now, the Sunday morning services are a little nontraditional, meeting outside because “that’s where the people are.” The drive-thru prayer station lasts until early afternoon for those who can stay.

On Wednesdays at 7 p.m., members follow the same routine: set up a tent in the parking lot and take turns standing along the street.

They’re hoping to catch the people driving by who feel as if they’re at their wit's end. Hurting.

Once, Massie said, she met a woman from David City driving back from CHI St. Elizabeth. Her young son had been in the hospital for two days, and she was feeling discouraged — then she saw Massie on the corner.

Like so many others, she began to tearfully share the details of her situation. Massie prayed for her, and afterward, the woman told her their meeting couldn’t have come at a more crucial time.

“They're looking for something to hold on to so they can make it through the day,” Massie said. “When they leave … they have hope.”

Another man wanted to give thanks for 10 years of sobriety. The group joined hands with him, too.

The ministry began in June 2020, during the heart of the pandemic. Churches, restaurants and offices were closed. People were worried, and the leadership of Zion International decided to provide a safe, low-contact way to interact. At that time, the members wore masks and drivers stayed in their cars.

During 2020, Patti Robinson was driving down O Street. She saw a cluster of folks holding signs and thought, ‘I need encouragement.’ So, she stopped.

“COVID was a lot,” Robinson said. “You were restricted from so many things, and it was almost like an outing, and then you got something out of it.”

Robinson liked it so much, she never stopped coming.

Today, Robinson stands with the others, holding her sign high and meeting people who were in the same place as she was.

“You’re called upon when people are in need,” Robinson said. “Family members are in the hospital, going to funeral services … visiting gravesites.”

After all, the parking lot is just a stone’s throw from Wyuka Cemetery.

Massie and her team decided to continue the drive-thru ministry, taking breaks during the colder months and starting up again when warmer weather allows. They’ve had a few hecklers, but for the most part, people have been excited about the unique idea.

Going outside increases visibility, Massie said.

“Had we been on the inside, people would just drive by the ministry,” she said. “But we're out there, and we're out there for them.”