A Union Pacific train was derailed after striking a tractor-trailer east of Fremont Tuesday afternoon.
A Fremont man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a Monday afternoon disturbance complaint in the 1200 block of north Linc…
At approximately 3:15 a.m., Sept. 6, Amanda K. Kendall, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly conduct after s…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 4:30 a.m., Sept. 6, Juan Ramos-Ortiz, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, criminal mischief and chi…
At approximately 9:25 p.m., Sept. 4, Shawn A. Karr, 40, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace fo…
A judge sentenced the man to the equivalent of 42 to 52 years in prison for repeatedly wrapping a scarf around a 2-year-old’s neck and hanging her several times as she lost consciousness. David Coleman also videotaped the abuse.
At approximately 10:45 a.m., Sept. 5, Keenan P. Stafford, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license followi…
The tubes the five people were riding on got caught on some logs. Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow said it was his department's second water rescue in as many days.
Fremont Public Schools released a COVID-19 update on Friday.