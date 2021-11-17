Raymond D. Obermiller
October 3, 1927 - November 15, 20
Raymond D. Obermiller, 94 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at his home in Fremont.
Raymond was born on October 3, 1927 to Otto and Alice (Caddy) Obermiller in Loup City, NE. He served in the United States Army from February 11, 1946 to August 20, 1947 during World War II. On December 23, 1949, he married Janice Kreizel in Wahoo, NE. Raymond and Janice lived in Kearny, NE and resided in Fremont. He worked for Hormel and retired after 36 years.
He was a member at Community of Christ Church in Fremont, volunteer Fireman for 22 years, and Fremont F.O.E. for 45 years. Raymond was elected Father and Grandfather of the year and the Eagles as well. Raymond did a variety of volunteer work in the community.
Outside of community work, Raymond loved baseball. He managed the local 216 city leagues including pewee and midgets which earned 3 championships.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Thomas Obermiller; sisters, Opal Steele and Mary Bailey; brothers, Otto “Frank”, Harold, and Earl Obermiller.
He is survived by daughter, Lizzetta (Victor) Elder; sons, Raymond D. “Bud” Jr. (Nancy) Obermiller and Rodney (Mardell) Obermiller; and countless grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be 2 P.M., Friday, November 19, 2021 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Priest Joan Porter will officiate. Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Private interment will take place at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warriors and the Fremont VFW.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490