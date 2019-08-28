Ethan Villwok is looking forward to his senior season at Fremont Bergan.
As a junior, Villwok helped the Knights qualify for the Class C-2 state playoffs by rushing for 1,015 yards on 146 carries -- an average of 6.95 yards per carry. With the return of quarterback Jake Ridder, receiver Jackson Gilfry, linemen AJ Walter and Eli Simonson and all-purpose performer Koa McIntyre, the Knights' offense appears to be in good shape.
"The guys are getting after it," Villwok said. "We know the potential we have. We're not going to hold our heads too high, but we're also not going to have them too low. I think we've found that middle ground. We know what we can do, we just have to go out and prove it."
Villwok has done his part to get ready for the season. He recently recorded a squat of 495 pounds.
"This summer I've tried to bulk up and put on muscle," he said. "The squat forever has been my lift because I have big legs. I haven't lost any speed, but I've put on weight and I'm stronger. It is good weight that I've put on."
Villwok is one of the most experienced players for the Knights. As a freshman and sophomore, he shared time at running back with Logan Brandt. He rushed for 488 yards and six touchdowns as a 10th grader before having a breakout 2018 season.
Bergan was knocked out of the playoffs in the first round last season, but Villwok believes the Knights can go further this fall.
"I think we've exceeded a lot of people's expectations the last three years, but this year I feel that this will be a memorable season for everyone," he said. "People know we have speed, strength and athleticism on the team. No one knows how far we can go, but I think it will be one of our more memorable seasons."
Part of that optimism stems from the weapons that are on offense.
"I think we'll be a very hard team to defend," Villwok said. "We'll be a team to be reckoned with. Our passing game is strong because every receiver we have is fast. We've got a good backfield and we've got a few transfers that are athletic."
No one can question Villwok's athleticism. He went out for basketball his freshman year, but gave it up after four weeks. He joined the wrestling team and lost in the heartbreak round of districts. He qualified for state as a sophomore and finished third as a junior in the Class D 182-pound division.
"Wrestling and football kind of go hand-in-hand," Villwok said. "I know Cole Conrad (a Bergan graduate and a former University of Nebraska offensive lineman) said his biggest regret was that he never wrestled in high school. It helps with a lot of things."
Villwok helped the Knights to a Class D state runner-up finish in wrestling in February. He hopes Bergan can enjoy a deep run in the football postseason.
"I want to hit 1,500 yards (rushing) this year and I want to stay away from injuries," he said. "I think our goal as a team is to win the state championship."
Villwok enjoys both sports, but he is clear about which one is his favorite.
"I love wrestling to death, but football is my go-to sport," he said.