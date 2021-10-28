 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Read the digital newspaper — our E-edition awaits you!

  • Updated
  • 0
Read the digital newspaper — our E-edition awaits you!

Love the look of the traditional paper but also want the convenience of digital access? Then you need to check out our E-edition!

The E-edition is a digital replica of our printed newspaper. Once you're logged into your account, you can access it on desktop, phone, and tablet.

People are also reading…

The digital format allows you to easily flip through the pages and jump to a specific section, or download an edition directly to your device for offline reading. 

With the E-edition, you also have access to the past 28 days of editions just in case you missed an issue or a story or just want to revisit something.

Visit our E-edition page now to explore the magic of the digital newspaper!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest local man

Police arrest local man

At approximately 10:30 p.m., Oct. 21, James J. Scarpino, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault (domestic) after officers were ca…

Police make afternoon arrest

Police make afternoon arrest

At approximately 3:45 p.m., Oct. 21, Jon C. Coniglio, 49, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of drinking on public property and littering af…

Man arrested after incident

Man arrested after incident

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Oct. 22, Kevin K. Wedergren, 54, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft after a bicycle was reported stolen…

Fremont boys gut second-straight Class A team title

Fremont boys gut second-straight Class A team title

For just the second time in program history, the Fremont boys are back-to-back state champions. “Last year was pretty fun, but this year there is just something a little bit more special about it,” -Fremont senior Carter Waters.

Woman faces drug charges

Woman faces drug charges

At approximately noon, Oct. 20, Breanna M. Kelly, 21, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetam…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News