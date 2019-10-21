Austin Allen went hunting. Dicaprio Bootle watched football. Mohamed Barry spent time with his family. Garrett Nelson didn’t go back home because Scottsbluff is a long way away, man.
Every Husker had his own way of taking advantage of the bye week. For a team that needed a mental break as much as a physical one, that was a good thing.
“There’s a big mental aspect in football. We got away from each other. I know everybody’s minds got a little clearer. I know mine did,” Allen said Monday. “I got my mind off of football completely. It was the same for a lot of guys. We really needed that.”
Nebraska’s players talked about having a refreshed approach as they get back to preparing for a game. After not getting a bye week last season, and with the grind of this season beginning to take its toll, the mental break was much needed.
“Just being a normal person. Sometimes this game creates a cloud and sometimes you get lost in it and how intense everything around you is,” Barry said. “So just going and being a simple man this week.”
The mental break led to rejuvenated energy in practice, with the team’s top units going against each other much of the time.
“I think once we realized what kind of bye week we were getting into, I think we all got our minds right and figured it out, and came out and battled,” receiver Kade Warner said. “And I think it was a much-needed bye week, not only for the rest part of it, but also the toughness part. And I think both sides got at it — the fronts really figured out how to really beat each other, and I think the wideouts and the secondary really came and hit each other hard.”
Two nearing return?A pair of key injured Huskers were in pads Tuesday as both Adrian Martinez and Barret Pickering work to get back to full health.
Martinez, who didn’t play against Minnesota, and Pickering, who hasn’t played all season as NU’s kicking game has struggled, both walked past reporters in full gear.
Martinez was wearing a brace on his left knee. As for Pickering, special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt said the sophomore is up over 20 kicks a day in practice, but the coaching staff is still being careful with the distances from which he is kicking.
Huskers to wear alternatesThe Blackshirts are finally coming out.
Frost confirmed Monday that the Huskers will wear their black alternate uniforms against Indiana.
Why?
“We just … we’re running out of home games,” Frost said.
But, the black tops with the skull and crossbones can also potentially serve as a motivating tactic.
“I told the team this morning if we’re going to wear them, they’d better show up and play with an attitude that makes the Blackshirt alumni proud,” Frost said.
A Henrich sighting?Freshman linebacker Nick Henrich is “very close” to making his first appearance as a Husker, inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said Tuesday.
Henrich, who has been rehabbing a shoulder injury since fall camp, is still a likely redshirt candidate, Ruud said. But he’s likely to see the field sooner rather than later.
“Now it’s just about putting him in a spot where he’s going to succeed. Making sure he’s, No. 1, able to practice the whole week, and what he’s going to be doing,” Ruud said. “So it probably won’t be this week, but he’s going to be up and running pretty quick here.”
RB Johnson could see more timeWith sophomore running back Maurice Washington out of the picture, junior Dedrick Mills will be NU’s No. 1 running back. On this week’s depth chart, senior Wyatt Mazour is No. 2 and freshman Rahmir Johnson is No. 3.
Mazour missed the Minnesota game because of a concussion, Frost said Monday, but the senior walk-on should be back this week. The plan all along has been to redshirt Johnson, the four-star back who starred at Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, but that could theoretically change down the stretch.
“I think it could change if circumstances change,” Frost said. “We’d like to try to save the year if we can, depending on how the last half of the season goes.”
Johnson is also listed as the No. 2 kick returner behind freshman wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, whose status for Saturday is unknown after he suffered an apparent left leg injury against Minnesota.