Red Report: Frost 'not comfortable' with Huskers' vaccination rate; RB up for grabs; NU healthy overall

The Nebraska football program is still working to get its players vaccinated against COVID-19 on the eve of preseason camp.

Head coach Scott Frost on Thursday reiterated what he said earlier this month at Big Ten Media Days: That the vaccinations are safe and that the program is trying to educate NU players about the competitive ramifications this fall.

“I’m not comfortable yet with how many I perceive are vaccinated,” Frost said Thursday. “We’re going to try to do our best to educate the guys on it and give them more opportunities to get there. Like I said in Indianapolis, I think vaccination is the best way for us to have an uninterrupted season.

“So we’re going to do our best to educate our guys and try to improve that.”

The fourth-year head coach said he did not know what percentage of the team has been vaccinated and that, “we are really careful with FERPA rules around here and not giving personal information.”

Earlier this month, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said the conference is still finalizing its COVID-19 and testing protocols, but that they are “decentralizing” the process to be more campus specific.