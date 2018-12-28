While the Fremont Family Dentistry building still has the same brick façade as the day it was completed in 1982, the local practice has an interior that sparkles like a perfect set of teeth after undergoing a year-long renovation last year.
Along with expanding his practice with the renovation, Dr. Adam Lamprecht also was able to update equipment, and provide staff and customers with a more comfortable environment through the update to Fremont Family Dentistry at 710 E. 22nd St.
“We looked at doing a lot of different things and we came back thinking we have a good building with some good bones — so we decided to do a major remodel,” Lamprecht said of the remodel he undertook in May 2017.
The seeds of the building project were planted in 2009 when Lamprecht returned to his hometown to begin his own practice. Around two years later, Dr. Robert Schlumberger — who owned and operated out of the building on 22nd Street — approached Lamprecht with an offer to sell his practice and building.
However, Lamprecht thought managing two buildings seemed too daunting — and so bought the practice and waited on purchasing the building. Instead the two combined practices and moved into the Dr. Schlumberger’s larger building and Fremont Family Dentistry was established.
After practicing together for six years, Lamprecht purchased the building and the renovations began.
“We were running out of space,” Lamprecht said. “Our building was in good shape, had room to expand, and was located in a good, centralized location. As more technology crept into the practice, it was apparent we needed to find more ways to efficiently incorporate it into our daily routine.”
Prior to the renovation around one-third of the building had been leased out to different businesses, but the additional space allowed Lamprecht and partner Dr. Ben Peters to grow Fremont Family Dentistry.
The newly renovated offices, which were completed in May 2018, now have a much more modern feel and feature a variety of new equipment designed to make the customer experience more efficient and thorough says Lamprecht.
“We made a big investment in technology in our sterilization center and now everything is automated,” Lamprecht said. “We tried to take as much human error out of that process —which to me is the most important thing.”
Lamprecht also invested in a new Planmeca PlanScan intraoral scanner and PlanMill 40 crown mill which allows him to perform same-day crowns.
“We strive to provide same-day dentistry to all of our patients,” Lamprecht said.
“Our patients appreciated the convenience of not having to come back for a second appointment and having to take impressions, and they love helping to design their crown.”
The new design also includes nine operatories that are larger and intentionally planned to keep tubing cords hidden. The waiting room and staff lounge also were completed renovated to be more open and inviting.
“Everybody has been very receptive to it and I think we opened things up; we made it a little bit more welcoming for everybody,” Lamprecht said. “The waiting room is open and clean and bright — so that part of it was nice for people.”
Lamprecht says the new design has made longtime patients do a double-take the first time they come into to his newly renovated offices.
“This office has been here since 1982 so a lot of our customers have been here for a long time,” he said. “We have had people that walk in and turn around and walk right back out because they are not sure they are in the right spot.”
More information about Fremont Family Dentistry can be found at www.fremontfamilydentistry.com.