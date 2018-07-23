OMAHA -- The First State Bank Reserves won a pair of games recently in the American League bracket of the state tournament.
On Saturday, FSB defeated Bennington 9-2 as Carter Sintek got the win. Brady Benson, Camden McKenzie and Connor Richmond led the offense.
On Sunday, FSB defeated Elkhorn South 8-0 in five innings.
Brady Benson pitched a one-hit shutout. The Reserves also turned double plays in the first and second innings.
Dawson Glause, Richmond and Hunter Mueller led the offense.
The wins improve FSB to 27-4.